पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत समिति:अब जिला परिषद की 21 सीटों पर 89 प्रत्याशी, 6 नामांकन वापस,अहाड़ा पंचायत समिति सदस्य घोषित

डूंगरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला परिषद सदस्य व पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव में बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद सभी सीटों पर स्थिति क्लियर हो गई है। जिला परिषद सदस्य के बुधवार को 6 नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए गए है। अब 27 ​सीटों के लिए 89 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। पंचायत समिति में सबसे अधिक नामांकन चीखली पंचायत समिति से वापस लिए गए है। वहीं सबसे कम नामांकन दोवड़ा पंचायत समिति से मात्र एक लिया गया है।

बिछीवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के गामड़ी अहाड़ा वार्ड 17 के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ओमप्रकाश यादव को निर्विरोध विजयी घोषित किया गया। इनके सामने भाजपा से शांतिलाल और उनकी पत्नी संजू देवी ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया था। इसमें दो संतान की सूचना दी थी। इस पर आपत्ति जताई गई। उपखंड़ अधिकारी नरेंद्र कुमार मीना ने बताया कि शिकायत के बाद जांच करवाई गई तो जांच में दो से ज्यादा संतान होने की पुष्टि होने पर नामांकन पत्र निरस्त कर यादव को निर्विरोध घोषित कि​या। हालांकि भाजपा ने दोनों में से किसी को चुनाव चिन्ह नहीं दिया था।

जिला परिषद के 27 पदों के लिए कुल 121 आवेदन आए, जिसमें से 28 रिजेक्ट हो गए। 6 ने नाम वापस लिए। अब मैदान में 89 उम्मीदवार है। इधर, पंचायत समिति आसपुर में 17 पद के लिए 55, बिछीवाड़ी में 25 पद के लिए 86, चीखली में 17 पद के लिए 71, दोवड़ा में 19 पद के लिए 61, डूंगरपुर में 21 पद के लिए 73, गलियाकोट में 17 पद के लिए 60, झौंथरी में 17 पद के लिए 58, साबला में 17 पद के लिए 52, सागवाड़ा में 29 पद के लिए 90, सीमलवाड़ा में 19 पद के लिए 68 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है।

जिला परिषद सदस्यों के प्रत्याशियों की सूची

वार्ड-1: माया कोटेड़-भाजपा, हाजु नवलराम-कांग्रेस, पार्वती- निर्दलीय वार्ड-2 : मीना देवी अहारी- भाजपा, रतनदेवी भराड़ा-कांग्रेस, किरण मेणात-निर्दलीय, जीजा -कम्यूनिस्ट पार्टी वार्ड-3 : तेजपाल पद्मात-भाजपा, हामजी मनात-कांग्रेस, नारायणलाल भगोरा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-4 : संताेष पटेल-भाजपा, रेखा कुमारी-कांग्रेस, प्रियंका-निर्दलीय वार्ड-5 : विजयराम कटारा-भाजपा, जयचंद आमलिया-कांग्रेस, बाबुलाल, हरीशचंद्र हड़ात -निर्दलीय वार्ड-6: दौलतराम खराड़ी-भाजपा, मंजुला रोत-कांग्रेस, रामदेव, ललिता-निर्दलीय, विजयपाल कटारा-बसपा वार्ड-7: टीना कुम्हार-भाजपा, सविता-कांग्रेस, वीणा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-8: पन्नालाल-भाजपा, धनपाल-कांग्रेस, गोविंद यादव- निर्दलीय वार्ड-9 : ईश्वरलाल-भाजपा, प्रियकांत पंड्या-कांग्रेस, मोहम्मद सलीम-निर्दलीय वार्ड-10: नरेंद्र रोत-भाजपा, विनोद कुमार कटारा-कांग्रेस, कमलेश कुमार अहारी, महेंद्र कुमार, लालशंकर, सुखलाल ताबियाड-निर्दलीय वार्ड-11: भगवती बामणिया-भाजपा, लक्ष्मी डामोर-कांग्रेस, कांता कुमारी डामोर-निर्दलीय वार्ड -12 : राजेश पाटीदार-भाजपा, महेंद्र बरजोड़-कांग्रेस, अनिल कुमार कटारा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-13: सूर्या अहारी-भाजपा, बसंती बागड़िया-कांग्रेस, गीता- निर्दलीय वार्ड-14: रेखा रोत-भाजपा, सीता -कांग्रेस, आशा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-15: दिलीप कुमार जोशी-भाजपा, अजीत सिंह चौहान-कांग्रेस, माया कलासुआ-निर्दलीय वार्ड-16: नयन-भाजपा, हरीश अहारी-कांग्रेस, राजेंद्र दायमा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-17: कांतिलाल डोडियार-भाजपा, अमृतलाल डोडियार-कांग्रेस, जितेंद्र-निर्दलीय वार्ड-18: राजेंद्र कुमार-भाजपा, आशा देवी-कांग्रेस, सुरेशचंद्र परमार-निर्दलीय वार्ड-19: गौतमलाल-भाजपा, मोतीलाल मीणा-कांग्रेस, जयंतिलाल मीणा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-20: रेखा-भाजपा, चेतना-कांग्रेस, पार्वती मीणा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-21: चंद्रलेखा कलासुआ-भाजपा, मणी-कांग्रेस, गीता देवी-निर्दलीय वार्ड-22: विमला मीणा-भाजपा, कमला-कांग्रेस, लंका कुमारी-निर्दलीय, सेजू कुमारी-बसपा वार्ड-23: रोहित मीणा-भाजपा, राजेश-कांग्रेस, रतनलाल मीणा-निर्दलीय वार्ड-24: देवली-भाजपा, मीना परमार-कांग्रेस, वीणा दायमा- निर्दलीय वार्ड-25: राकेश-भाजपा, मोतीलाल रोत-कांग्रेस, सुरमाल रोत-निर्दलीय वार्ड-26: रेणुका कटारा-भाजपा, सुरता परमार-कांग्रेस, रेणु रोत-निर्दलीय वार्ड-27: किरण देवी-भाजपा, नर्वदा-कांग्रेस, पार्वती देवी-निर्दलीय

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें