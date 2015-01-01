पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:शहर के एक व्यापारी के साथ एक लाख रुपए की ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • साइबर चोर ने व्यापारी के नाम से एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का फर्जी खाता बनाकर राशि ट्रांसफर की

शहर के प्रतापनगर निवासी एक व्यापारी के साथ 1 लाख 4 हजार 303 रुपए की ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी का मामला प्रकाश में आया हैं। दरअसल व्यापारी ने बीमा कंपनी को उसकी एक पॉलिसी की प्रीमीयम राशि गूगल पे से ट्रांसफर की थी। लेकिन यह राशि ट्रांसफर नहीं हुई और गूगल पे इसे अंडर प्रोसेस बताता रहा।

दूसरे दिन व्यापारी ने इंटरनेट से गूगल पे का ऑनलाइन कस्टमर केयर का नंबर लिया और उस पर कॉल किया तो एक लड़की ने रिसीव किया। इन्होंने इस कस्टमर केयर को अपनी समस्या बताई तो उसने अपने एक सीनियर से बात कराई। इस सीनियर ने व्यापारी से उनकी खाता संबंधी जानकारी पूछी तो इन्होंने बिना बता दिया। इधर, यह सीनियर एक तरफ जहां व्यापारी से ऑनलाइन बात कर रहा था वहीं दूसरी तरफ अपने कम्प्यूटर में व्यापारी के नाम से एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का खाता बनाया और तीन बार में 1 लाख 4 हजार 303 रुपए निकाल लिए। यह राशि व्यापारी के खाते से ट्रांसफर हो गई और व्यापारी को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी। कॉल कटने के बाद जब व्यापारी के मोबाइल पर उनके खाते से राशि कटने का मैसेज आया तो धोखाधड़ी होने का पता चला। व्यापारी ने जब कस्टमर केयर पर फिर से कॉल करना चाहा तो नहीं लगा। बाद में पता चला कि यह नंबर गुगल पे कस्टमर केयर का ना होकर किसी अन्य का है। व्यापारी ने एसपी कार्यालय में ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी होने का परिवाद शुक्रवार को सौंपा है। एसपी ने तत्काल ही परिवाद को कोतवाली थाना की ओर अग्रेषित करते हुए सायबर सेल को अनुसंधान के निर्देश दिए हैं।

व्यापारी विजय मेहता ने बताया कि उनको बिडला सन लाइफ इंश्योरेंस कंपनी की वार्षिक प्रीमीयम 51 हजार 125 रुपए की 8 दिसम्बर को गूगल पे के माध्यम से की थी। गूगल पे पर पेमेंट ट्रांसफर न होते हुए अंडर प्रोसेस बताने लगा। उन्होंने 9 दिसम्बर तक पेमेंट ट्रांसफर होने का इंतजार किया लेकिन नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद उन्होंने इंटरनेट से गूगल पे का ऑनलाइन कस्टमर केयर का नंबर लिया।

उन्होंने इस नंबर पर कॉल किया तो एक लड़की ने कॉल रिसीव किया था। उन्होंने लड़की को अपनी समस्या बताई तो लड़की ने अपने सीनियर अधिकारी से इस संबंध में चर्चा करने के लिए कॉल ट्रांसफर कर दी। सीनियर अधिकारी ने पेमेंट ट्रांसफर में कोई तकनीकी खामी आना बताते हुए उनके गूगल पे खाते को अपडेट करने की कहते हुए खाता संबंधी पूरी जानकारी ले ली। मसलन उसका आधार कार्ड, पेन कार्ड आदि। इधर वो सीनियर अधिकारी व्यापारी से बात भी करता और उधर उसने अपने कम्प्यूटर पर व्यापारी के नाम से एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का खाता बना लिया। इसके बाद उस सीनियर अधिकारी ने इस एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक से व्यापारी के बैंक खाते को अटैच कर, तीन बार में 9 हजार 999, 10 हजार 123 और 16 हजार 201 रुपए ट्रांसफर कर लिए।

फिर इस एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक खाते से उस सीनियर अधिकारी पूरी राशि को अन्य किसी खाते में ट्रांसफर कर लिया। कॉल काटने से पूर्व सीनियर अधिकारी ने व्यापारी से कहा कि सर, मैंने आपका गूगल पे अकांउट अपडेट कर दिया है। अब आप राशि ट्रांसफर कर सकते हैं। व्यापारी ने कॉल कटने के बाद जब गूगल पे एकाउंट चैक किया तो राशि ट्रांसफर न होने की समस्या पूर्व की भांति बनी हुई थी। इसी दौरान व्यापारी ने जब अपना मैसेज बॉक्स खोला तो उसमें तीन बार में 1 लाख 4 हजार 303 रुपए रुपए एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक के में राशि कटना पता चला। जबकि व्यापारी इस एप का उपयोग ही नहीं करता है। पुलिस व्यापारी के साथ हुई धोखाधड़ी के मामले का अनुसंधान करने में जुट गई है।

