प्रतिस्पर्धा:पटवार भर्ती; 1 पद के लिए 305 अभ्यर्थियों के बीच मुकाबला

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 4421 पदों के लिए 13.49 लाख ने किया आवेदन, जनवरी में 6 चरणों में होगी परीक्षा

इस बार पटवार भर्ती में बेरोजगार युवाओं के बीच जबरदस्त मुकाबला देखने को मिलेगा। पटवारी के एक पद के लिए 305 अभ्यर्थियों के बीच कंपीटिशन होगा। राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड की ओर से होने वाली पटवार सीधी भर्ती-2019 के लिए 13.49 लाख से ज्यादा आवेदन मिले हैं। यह भर्ती 4421 पदों के लिए होगी। प्रदेश में 13 लाख 49 हजार 321 आवेदनों में ज्यादा आवेदन ओबीसी वर्ग में प्राप्त हुए हैं।

ओबीसी वर्ग में बोर्ड को 6 लाख 11 हजार 179 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। वहीं, एससी वर्ग में 2 लाख 14 हजार 517 और एसटी वर्ग में एक लाख 98 हजार 425 आवेदन बोर्ड को प्राप्त हुए हैं। भर्ती अगले साल होना प्रस्तावित हैं। कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड के मुताबिक कोरोना के चलते बोर्ड के लिए एक साथ सभी अभ्यर्थियों की भर्ती परीक्षा को कराना संभव नहीं था। इसके चलते परीक्षा छह चरणों में करने का निर्णय लिया गया। पटवार भर्ती परीक्षा संभावित 10 जनवरी, 17 जनवरी और 24 जनवरी को दो-दो चरणों में होगी।

