जागरूकता:कोरोना से जागरूक करने के लिए टीम परिषद के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को जन जागरूकता के लिए शपथ दिलाई

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण से लेकर परिषद कार्यालय में टीम परिषद को शपथ दिलवाई गई। शुक्रवार को कोरोना जागरूकता को लेकर आयुक्त नरपत सिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि टीम परिषद के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों को जन जागरूकता के लिए शपथ दिलाई। आयुक्त ने कहा कि परिषद शहर में आमजन को कोरोना जागरूकता के प्रति आमजन को जागरूक करे और सरकार की गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के लिए प्रेरित करे। वहीं शुक्रवार को शहर के प्रत्येक वार्ड और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर आमजन को मास्क वितरित कर मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। शपथ ग्रहण में टीम परिषद के समस्त अधिकारी और कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे। टीम परिषद द्वारा 2348 मास्क, 1367 पेंफ्लेट और 700 स्टीकर वितरित कर मास्क नहीं पहनने वालो से 600 रुपया जुर्माना वसूला।

गणेशपुर। मतदाता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम स्वीप के तहत दामड़ी माताजी चौराहे पर समस्त ग्रामीणों की उपस्थिति में आर्ची आर्वी व्यास एवं चारुल एवं हनी आरती दर्जी के सामूहिक प्रयास से रंगोली एवं मेरियू प्रतियोगिता हुई। हिम्मतसिंह राठौड़, दामड़ी धीरज जोशी, यशवंत सोनी, प्रदीप सेवक, नाथू लाल दर्जी, विनोद दर्जी, हिम्मत सिंह, रणछोड़ दर्जी, हिम्मत सिंह राठौड़ सहित आसपास क्षेत्र के मतदाता उपस्थित थे। इस अवसर महेश व्यास की उपस्थित में वोट अपना

बिछीवाड़ा। मतदाता जागरूकता व कोरोना बचाव काे लेकर राउमा विद्यालय बिछीवाड़ा मे ब्लॉक स्तरीय रंगोली “प्रतियोगिता हुई। इसमें मालमाथा विद्यालय की स्काउट गाइड ने प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। स्काउट गाइड स्थानीय संघ बिछीवाड़ा के सचिव सोहनलाल भगोरा के मार्ग दर्शन मे हरित दिवाली के तहत विकास अधिकारी हरिप्रसाद बरजोड़ ने सबको शपथ दिलाई। इस कार्यक्रम मे पीओ विश्राम भगोरा, लालशंकर यादव, नारायणलाल मनात अादि माैजूद थे। संचालन मक्सीराम फलेजा ने किया।

