पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चर्चा:मतदान दल के प्रशिक्षण,रूट चार्ट पर चर्चा

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायतराज आम चुनाव 2020 जिला परिषद सदस्य, पंचायत समिति सदस्य, प्रधान जिला प्रमुख के तहत मतदान दल कार्मिक भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ से संबंधित कार्य निष्पादन के लिए जिला शिक्षा एवं प्रशिक्षण संस्थान डाईट के स्वामी विवेकानन्द हॉल को लोकप्रतिनिधित्व अधिनियम 1951 के तहत तत्काल प्रभाव से अधिग्रहित किया गया है। एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि संबंधित कार्यालयध्यक्ष अधिग्रहित हॉल को संबंधित प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी अधिकारी मतदान दल कार्मिक भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ पंचायत राज आम चुनाव 2020 को उपलब्ध कराया जाना सुनिश्चित करें।इसी प्रकार वाहन किराया भुगतान प्रकोष्ठ से संबंधित कार्य निष्पादन के लिए पंचायत समिति, डंूगरपुर के प्रथम तल पर स्थित सांख्यिकी भवन के सभागार हॉल को अधिग्रहित किया गया है।

पंचायती राज आम चुनाव प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारियों की बैठक : पंचायतराज आम चुनाव को लेकर उप निर्वाचन अधिकारी कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी अधिकारियों, अतिरिक्त प्रभारी अधिकारियों, व सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठ ़द्वारा अब तक किये गये कार्यो की समीक्षा करते हुए आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश प्रदान किए। बैठक में उन्होंने विभिन्न प्रकोष्ठों के

कार्यों को निर्धारित समय सीमा में पूर्ण करने निर्देश दिए। बैठक में मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी दीपेन्द्र सिंह राठौड़ ने मतदान दल गठन, एमसी स्वीप, यातायात, आदर्श आचार संहिता, शिकायत निराकरण आदि से संबंधित जानकारी प्रदान की। उपखण्ड अधिकारी राजेश नायक ने मतदान दलों के प्रशिक्षण, बूथ अनुसार रूट चार्ट आदि के बारे में जानकारी दी। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने आदेश जारी कर पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के जिला

परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के आम चुनाव को स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष रूप से सम्पन्न कराने निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। जारी आदेश के अनुसार अपराधिकों एवं असमाजिक तत्वों, हिस्ट्रीशीटर, समाजकंटक तथा सांप्रदायिक तत्वों, शराब माफियाओं की पहचान

की जाए। उनको सूचीबद्घ किया जाए। अभियान चलाकर उनके विरूद्व धारा 117, 122 की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाए। सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव बिगाडऩे वाले तत्वों, घटकों के कार्यकलापों पर कड़ी नजर रखी जाए तथा इनके द्वारा की जाने वाली बैठकों की वीडियोग्राफी करवाई जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें