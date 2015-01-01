पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव का प्रथम चरण:पिछले चुनाव से साबला, दोवड़ा, आसपुर में 4 से 9 फीसदी मतदान बढ़ा, डूंगरपुर में 1% घटा

बिलड़ी. शहर से सटे डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति में सुबह 7.50 पर बिलड़ी स्कूल में साेशल डिस्टेसिंग के साथ मतदान के लिए खड़े वाेटर।
  • डूंगरपुर 57.71, साबला 60.88, आसपुर 55.90, दोवड़ा में 62.80% मतदान

पंचायत चुनावाें में इस बार लाेगाें काे जाेश गत पंचायत चुनावाें की तुलना में ज्यादा देखा गया। मतदात के अंतिम समय पांच बजे केन्द्र बंद हाेने से ठीक पहले 22 हजार से ज्यादा मतदाता बूथाें में पहुंचे अाैर वाेट किया। जिले में पंचायतराज चुनाव के तहत जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए प्रथम चरण में चार पंचायत समितियों डूंगरपुर, दोवड़ा, आसपुर-साबला में मंगलवार को सुबह 7.30 बजे से मतदान शुरू हाे गया। ठंडक की वजह से सुबह 10 बजे तक मतदान का प्रतिशत 10 फीसदी का अांकड़ा भी पार नहीं कर पाया। दाेपहर 12 से 3 बजे के बीच करीब 17 प्रतिशत लाेगाें ने मतदान किया।

वहीं शाम पांच बजे तक 52 फीसदी से मतदान हाे चुका था। मतदान का अंतिम प्रतिशत 59.28 रहा। इसमें डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति का 57.71, दाेवड़ा पंचायत समिति 62.80, आसपुर पंचायत समिति का 55.90 और साबला पंचायत समिति का 60.88 मतदान हुअा। पिछले चुनाव से साबला, दोवड़ा, आसपुर में 4 से 9 फीसदी मतदान बढ़ा, डूंगरपुर में 1% घटा। इक्का-दुक्का जगह ईवीएम मशीन की खराबी की बात सामने आई। जिसे तकनीकी कर्मचारी ने समाधान किया। कई मतदान केंद्राें पर शाम पांच बजे बाद बड़ी संख्या में मतदाताओं की भीड़ आ गई। ऐसे में रात सात बजे तक भी मतदान की प्रकि्रया चलती रही। करीब 22 हजार मतदाताओं ने इस दाैरान वाेट डाले।

कोविड गाइडलाइन की पालना के बेहतर इंतजाम

मतदान बूथों पर कोविड-19 गाईडलाइन की पालना के लिए बेहतर इंतजाम किए गए। समस्त मतदान बूथों पर मतदाताओं में पर्याप्त सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए गोले बनाए गए। साथ ही आने वाले मतदाताओं को प्रवेश द्वार पर ही स्काउट, एनसीसी, पुलिस के जवान, एएनएम, आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ताओं के सहयोग से सेनेटाइज भी करवाया गया। साथ ही छाया, पानी एवं मूलभूत व्यवस्थाओं की भी समुचित व्यवस्थाएं की गई थी।

90 पार बुजुर्गों में मतदान के प्रति दिखा उत्साह
चुनाव प्रथम चरण के तहत मतदान केन्द्रों पर उम्र दराज बुजुर्ग महिला एवं पुरुष मतदाताओं में भी मतदान के लिए विशेष उत्साह देखा गया। मतदान केन्द्र मोवाई में 94 वर्षीय अन्नपूर्णा चौबीसा, मतदान केन्द्र इंदौड़ में 90 वर्षीय नाथू पाटीदार, मतदान केन्द्र वसी में बुजुर्ग कडुआ बाई, 82 वर्षीय पूंजा अहारी, मतदान केन्द्र गणेशपुर पर 87 वर्षीय जूम देवी सहित विभिन्न मतदान केन्द्रों पर पहुंचकर बुजुर्गों ने उत्साह के साथ अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग किया।

