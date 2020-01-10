पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेनेटाइज:स्कूल खुलते ही छात्रावासाें के संचालन की तैयारी शुरू, सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के अधीन छात्रावासों को फिर से खोलने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। छात्रावास 23 मार्च को लॉकडाउन के बाद से लगातार बंद चल रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन अवधि में छात्रावासों को क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर बनाकर इनका उपयोग कोरोना संक्रमित क्षेत्रों से आने वाले प्रवासियों को रखने के लिए किया गया था।

अब यहां छात्रों के आने से पहले इनको सैनिटाइज कराने की मशक्कत शुरू कर दी गई है। हालांकि छात्रावासों को प्रवासियों को रुकने के दौरान समय-समय पर सैनिटाइज किया गया है, फिर भी जयपुर मुख्यालय के निर्देशों की पालना में जिला उप निदेशक ने सभी अधीक्षक व वार्डन को अपनी निगरानी में पुन: सैनिटाइजेशन कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं छात्रावास के बेड, गद्दे व

तकियों को धूप में सुखाते हुए संक्रमण मुक्त करने की कहा है। हालांकि छात्रावास खुलने की दिनांक तय नहीं हैं लेकिन स्कूलों में मागदर्शन कक्षाएं शुरू होने से अब छात्रावासों के खुलने की संभावना है। उप निदेशक अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में 23 राजकीय, 5 अनुदानित व 2 आवासीय छात्रावास है। इस वर्ष राजकीय व अनुदानित छात्रावासों में 1396 बच्चों ने प्रवेश लिया था। वहीं आवासीय छात्रावासों में 711 बच्चे आए। 23 मार्च को लॉकडाउन लगने के बाद सभी छात्रावासों

को खाली कराया गया था। बच्चों को उनके घर भेज दिया था तथा सिर्फ 10वीं और 12वीं के बच्चों को परीक्षा के समय छात्रावासों में रहने की अनुमति दी गई थी। लॉकडाउन अवधि में राजकीय छात्रावासों में क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर बनाए गए थे। यहां मुंबई, गुजरात सहित अन्य जिले व राज्यों से आने वाले प्रवासियों को ठहराया गया था। इन प्रवासियों में से काफी संख्या में कोरोना संक्रमित भी निकले थे। छात्रावासों में रहने के दौरान प्रवासियों को छात्रों के बेड, गद्दे व तकिए उपयोग के लिए

दिए गए थे। इसके साथ ही प्रवासियों के भोजन व्यवस्था तौर पर छात्रावासों की रसोई व बर्तनों का उपयोग किया गया। करीब ढाई माह तक प्रवासियों को छात्रावासों में रखा गया। छात्रावासों को संक्रमण मुक्त करने के लिए समय-समय पर कमरों, बाथरूम व रसोई को सैनिटाइज किया गया था। सोमवार से स्कूलों में 9 से 12वीं तक के छात्रों की मागदर्शन कक्षाएं शुरू हो रही है ऐसे में अब छात्रावासों को पुन: खोलने के आदेश कभी हो सकते हैं।

