खुलासा:रतनपुर चेकपोस्ट पर हर माह 1 कराेड़ की उगाही, बिना मांगे रुपए देते हैं ट्रक चालक

डूंगरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चालक दूर से ही नोट फेंककर चले जाते हैं, सोनीपत के ट्रक चालक ने किया खुलासा

डूंगरपुर में रतनपुर चेक पाेस्ट पर काेटा एसीबी द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई के मामले में शुरुआती जांच में कई चाैंकाने वाली बातें सामने आई हैं। इसमें पता चला है कि गुजरात बॉर्डर पर स्थित इस चेक पोस्ट पर हर माह करीब 1 करोड़ की अवैध वसूली की जा रही है। रोजाना 3 से 4 लाख रुपए का कलेक्शन होता है। यहां 3 शिफ्टों में परिवहन विभाग के स्टाफ की ड्यूटी लगती है और कुछ-कुछ घंटों के अंतराल में कलेक्ट किए गए कैश को ठिकाने लगा दिया जाता है। अब कोटा एसीबी की टीम रतनपुर में ही डेरा डाले हुए है और इस कार्रवाई से जुड़े अन्य पहलुओं को खंगाल रही है।

एसीबी की टीम ने वहां रहकर कुछ दिन रैकी की तो यह भी सामने आया कि दोनों तरफ चेक पोस्ट पर ट्रक चालकों को रोकने की भी जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। जो ट्रक रोजाना आते-जाते हैं, उनके चालक दूर से ही नोट फेंककर चले जाते हैं। यानी इस रूट पर चलने वाले हर ट्रक चालक को पता है कि बॉर्डर पर एंट्री कैसे करनी है? मामले में परिवहन विभाग के एक उप निरीक्षक, 3 गार्ड व एक प्राइवेट दलाल काे गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है, जिन्हें उदयपुर एसीबी काेर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। कई अन्य अधिकारी भी आराेपी बनाए जा सकते हैं।

काेटा एसीबी के एएसपी ठाकुर चंद्रशील ने बताया कि रतनुपर कर संग्रह केंद्र के लिए राज्य सरकार ने अलग से जिला परिवहन अधिकारी की पाेस्ट सृजित की हुई है, यहां डीटीओ के साथ 6 इंस्पेक्टर तैनात हैं। यह चेक पाेस्ट राजस्व के लिहाज से बहुत महत्वपूर्ण मानी जाती है, क्याेंकि सबसे व्यस्त चेक पाेस्ट में से एक है और गुजरात बाॅर्डर पर स्थित है।

वरिष्ठ अफसरों की मिलीभगत की भी आशंका : एसीबी सूत्रों ने बताया कि रतनपुर चेक पोस्ट पर होने वाले अवैध कलेक्शन की रकम सिर्फ इंस्पेक्टरों तक सीमित नहीं रह सकती। क्योंकि इतनी बड़ी रकम से हिस्सा हर स्तर पर पहुंचता होगा। अब यह देखा जा रहा है कि इसमें से कहां-कहां पैसा जा रहा था। हालांकि मौके पर ली गई तलाशी में इसका कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं मिला है।

चेक पोस्ट के पीछे ही बने एक मकान में गार्ड रहते हैं, जबकि करीब तीन किमी दूर एक मकान में अन्य इंस्पेक्टरों ने निवास बनाया हुआ है। दोनों जगह एसीबी ने तलाशी ली, लेकिन कोई पुख्ता सुराग नहीं मिले। सूत्रों ने बताया कि भनक लगते ही एक इंस्पेक्टर सारा समेटकर भाग गया, उसके बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। इनसे करीब 2.60 लाख की अवैध रकम बरामद की जा चुकी है।

इनसाइड स्टाेरी : सबूत जुटाने के लिए वेश बदलकर 3 दिन तक ट्रकाें में घूमी एसीबी टीम

रतनपुर चेक पाेस्ट पर हुई एसीबी की कार्यवाही के लिए काेटा एसीबी की एक टीम तीन दिन पहले ही वहां पहुंच गई थी। इस टीम में शामिल तीन सदस्य दिलीप सिंह, नरेंद्र सिंह और मनाेज शर्मा ने कई घंटाें तक यहां की रैकी की। कई ट्रकाें में बैठकर बाॅर्डर क्राॅस किया और इनकी वसूली का पूरा खेल समझा। रात-रातभर वेश बदलकर आसपास भटकते रहे। ट्रकाें में बैठकर करीब एक दर्जन वीडियाे व ऑडियाे बनाए, ताकि आराेपियाें के खिलाफ मजबूत केस काेर्ट में रखा जा सके। एसीबी के एएसपी ठाकुर चंद्रशील ने बताया कि इस टीम ने सारी शंकाएं पुख्ता करने के बाद हमें इनपुट दिया कि सारा खेल खुला चल रहा।

प्रत्येक गाड़ी से एंट्री के नाम पर पैसा लिया जाता है। यदि गाड़ी किसी पावरफुल ट्रांसपाेर्टर की हाेती है ताे उससे कम पैसा भी ले लेते हैं और सामान्य व्यक्ति की है ताे उससे ज्यादा पैसा लिया जाता है। इसके बाद काेटा से एएसपी चंद्रशील के साथ सीआई अजीत बागड़ाेलिया, रमेश आर्य व ज्ञानचंद मीणा पूरे लवाजमे के साथ रतनपुर पहुंचे। इस टीम ने भी प्राइवेट वाहन किराए से लिए अाैर खुद काे पूरी तरह एेसे ड्रेसअप किया, जैसे अाम पैसेंजर हाें। क्याेंकि चेक पाेस्ट पर पहुंचने से पहले दाेनाें छाेर पर इनके अादमी खड़े हाेते हैं, जाे किसी भी तरह की आशंका पर तत्काल खबर कर देते हैं।

