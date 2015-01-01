पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम:राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार की दौड़ में गुप्ता, पुरानी बावड़ियों और कुओं के रिचार्ज से मिली पहचान

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली में होने वाले वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम में आज मिलेगा खिताब

एक बार फिर डूंगरपुर का नाम जल संचय में देश में स्थापित होने जा रहा है। इसमें डूंगरपुर के निवर्तमान सभापति केके गुप्ता को बुधवार को दिल्ली में वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम के तहत वाटर हीरोज ख़िताब के साथ सम्मानित किया जाएगा।निवर्तमान सभापति ने इस खिताब के लिए तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री के जल स्वावलंबन अभियान और वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री के जल संरक्षण अभियान काे श्रेय दिया।

देश के 10 लोगों में से डूंगरपुर के निवर्तमान सभापति को शामिल किया गया है। यह अवार्ड्स जल शक्ति मंत्री की मौजूदगी में वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम के तहत दिया जाएगा। दरअसल, दिसम्बर 2019 में देश के जल शक्ति मंत्रालय ने डूंगरपुर निकाय के सभापति केके गुप्ता को जल संचय में बेहतरीन कार्य करने पर दिल्ली में सम्मानित किया।

केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने डूंगरपुर निकाय के जल संचय मॉडल को देश के लिए एक उदाहरण बताया। डूंगरपुर के जल संचय अभियान से प्रेरित होकर दिल्ली सरकार ने अपने जल मंत्री को डूंगरपुर के वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्लांट को दिल्ली में स्थापित करने डूंगरपुर अवलोकन के लिए भेजा था। जब दिल्ली की टीम ने डूंगरपुर नगरपरिषद के वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्लांट का अवलोकन किया तो उन्होंने डूंगरपुर के वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्लांट को दिल्ली के घरों में स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया था। दिल्ली में घटते जल स्तर की बैठक में डूंगरपुर शहर का जिक्र

दो दिन पूर्व डूंगरपुर के वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्लांट का निरीक्षण करने दिल्ली के जल मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन सहित 7 सदस्यीय टीम में मुख्य अभियंता जल एवं सार्वजनिक विभाग ने डूंगरपुर के वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्लांट को अवलोकन किया। इस प्लांट को दिल्ली में स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया। दिल्ली में जल शक्ति मंत्रालय द्वारा दिल्ली में घटते जल स्तर को लेकर बैठक लीं तब केंद्र के जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने दिल्ली को डूंगरपुर के वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग प्लांट को अपनाने की बात कही थीं इस पर दिल्ली सरकार ने अपनी टीम डूंगरपुर भेज कर इस प्लांट का निरीक्षण करके इस प्लांट को दिल्ली में स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया था।

