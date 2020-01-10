पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधिक सहायता:पांच पीड़ितों को मिली राहत, गरीबों को निःशुल्क विधिक सहायता दी,पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम एवं निःशुल्क विधिक सहायता के प्रार्थना पत्रों पर चर्चा

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण समिति डूंगरपुर की बैठक जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में जिला कलेक्टर कानाराम, एसपी जय यादव, मोटरवाहन दुर्घटना दावा अधिकरण के जज नाहरसिंह मीणा, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव अमित सहलोत, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट राजेन्द्र सिंह, जिला बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष हितेन्द्र पटेल, राजकीय अधिवक्ता कौशिक पण्ड्या की उपस्थिति में पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम एवं निःशुल्क

विधिक सहायता के प्रार्थना पत्र पर विचार विमर्श किया गया। सचिव अमित सहलोत ने बताया कि पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम के कुल पांच प्रार्थना पत्र समिति के समक्ष रखे गए। जिनमें कुल आठ लाख 50 हजार रुपए अंतिम प्रतिकर के रूप में पीडित प्रतिकर स्कीम के तहत स्वीकृत किए गए। आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर एवं जेल में निरूद्ध प्रार्थी जो स्वयं के लिए अधिवक्ता की रकम का भार नहीं सह सकते, ऐसे परिवादियों के लिए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण डूंगरपुर द्वारा निःशुल्क

विधिक सहायता प्रदान की जाती है। प्रार्थना पत्र जिनमें पूर्व में निःशुल्क विधिक सहायता प्रदान की जा चुकी थी ऐसे 3 प्रार्थना पत्रों में में कुल 19 हजार पांच सौ रुपए की राशि जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण समिति की ओर से स्वीकृत की गई। अण्डर ट्रायल रिव्यू समिति की बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता अध्यक्ष महेंद्र सिंह सिसोदिया ने की।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें