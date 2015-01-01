पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डूंगरपुर:तेज रफ्तार में दो बाइक सवार पुल की रेलिंग से टकराकर 50 फीट नीचे गिरे, एक की मौत; एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

डूंगरपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दोनों युवकों को खाट के सहारे बाहर निकाला गया।
  • इस दौरान आस पास के लोग व मॉर्निंग वॉक करने आये लोगो की भीड़ मौके पर एकत्रित हो गई

जिले के सरोदा में बुधवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे दो बाइक सवार पुल से 50 फीट नीचे गिर गए। जिससे एक की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। दोनों सामलिया से सरोदा जिम जा रहे थे। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस और आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद दोनों को बाहर निकाला गया। जिसके बाद मृतक के शव को मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है।

जानकारी अनुसार, सुबह बाइक सवार दो युवक कराड़ा मोड़ पर बने नहर के पुल की रेलिंग से टकरा गए। जिससे बाइक अनियंत्रित होकर घिसटती चली गई। दोनों युवक उछल कर पुल से तकरीबन 50 फिट नीचे गिर गए। इस दौरान आस पास के लोग व मॉर्निंग वॉक करने आये लोगो की भीड़ मौके पर एकत्रित हो गई। लोगो ने इसकी सूचना परिजन व पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पंहुची पुलिस व लोगो ने खाट से रस्सी बांध कर लोगो की सहायता से दोनों युवकों को बाहर निकाला।

बाइक पर सवार होकर जिम जा रहे थे दोनों युवक।
बाइक पर सवार होकर जिम जा रहे थे दोनों युवक।

उपचार के दौरान एक की मौत हुई

दोनों युवकों गम्भीर अवस्था मे उपचार के लिए सागवाड़ा ले जाया गया। इस दौरान 28 वर्षीय प्रतीक पिता मांगीलाल पंड्या की मौत हो गई। वही, मृतक के साथ एक अन्य युवक महक पुत्र जयेन्द्र त्रिवेदी गंभीर रूप से घायल है। जिसे सागवाड़ा के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया तथा इलाज जारी है।

लोगों ने रस्सी और खाट के सहारे दोनों को बाहर निकाला।
लोगों ने रस्सी और खाट के सहारे दोनों को बाहर निकाला।

दीपावली के पूर्व बुझा घर का दीपक

मृतक प्रतीक का विवाह दो वर्ष पूर्व ही हुआ था। उनका 6 माह का एक पुत्र भी है, बीती रात ही पत्नी ने सुहाग की लम्बी उम्र के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा था। तेज रफ्तार व अनियंत्रित बाइक ने उसके सुहाग को छिन लिया। वही, मृतक अपने पिता का इकलौता पुत्र भी है, दीपावली से पूर्व घर का चिराग बुझने से परिवारजन सदमे है।

मृतक प्रतीक की 2 साल पहले ही हुई थी शादी। 6 माह का था बेटा।
मृतक प्रतीक की 2 साल पहले ही हुई थी शादी। 6 माह का था बेटा।

इनपुट- हार्दिक मेहता, सरोदा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें