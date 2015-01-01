पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:रोडवेज को 7 माह में पहली बार कमाई, 80% पहुंचा यात्री भार

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा से मिला फायदा, दीपावली के चलते लोगों की आवाजाही बढऩे लगी, अतिरिक्त बसें भी शुरू करने का प्लान

कोरोना काल के सात माह में पहली बार रोडवेज को मुनाफा शुरू हो गया है। खाली चल रही बसों में यात्री भार 80 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गया है। खासकर कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा कमाई का अवसर बनकर सामने आई है। गुरुवार की रात से शुरू हुआ यात्रियों का आना रविवार शाम तक जारी रहा। इस दौरान हाल यह रहा कि रोडवेज की अधिकांश बसें बस स्टैंड से ही फुल होकर चली तथा आने वाली बसें भी अच्छा यात्री भार लेकर

आई। और तो और औसतन बिकने वाले टिकटों से 12 प्रतिशत अधिक टिकट बिके। रोडवेज के आंकड़ों के हिसाब से सबसे अधिक अभ्यर्थी उदयपुर, अजमेर, जयपुर, बांसवाड़ा, राजसमंद से आए। इसके चलते इन रूटों की बसों में अच्छा यात्रीभार रहा। रोडवेज प्रबंधन के अनुसार कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा से सात माह में पहली बार उनकी सभी बसें फुल होकर चली है। बल्कि उदयपुर व अजमेर सहित अनेक स्थानों के लिए

अतिरिक्त बसें लगानी पड़ी। कोरोना काल में यह पहला मौका है जब बस स्टैंड पर इतनी अधिक संख्या में यात्री आए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा जयपुर, अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा से यात्री आए हैं। सात माह बाद रोडवेज बस स्टैंड पर यात्रियों की भरमार देखने से चालक, परिचालकों के चेहरों पर खुशी है। यात्री भार बढऩे से कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ गया था। इसलिए यात्रियों को सुरक्षित यात्रा कराने के लिए सभी बसों को रूट पर रवाना

करने से पहले से वर्कशॉप में अच्छी तरह से सैनिटाइज किया गया तथा रूट से वापसी के बाद भी सैनिटाइजेशन का पूरा ख्याल रखा गया। साथ ही बस में सिर्फ सीट संख्या के अनुसार ही यात्रियों को बिठाया गया। किसी भी यात्री को खड़े होकर यात्रा नहीं कराई गई। दीपावली त्यौहार का यात्री भार शुरू हो चुका है। अब रोडवेज प्रबंधन को अच्छा यात्री भार मिलने की उम्मीद हो गई है।

