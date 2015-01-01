पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जागरूकता:स्काउट गाइड ने निकाली कोरोना जागरूकता रैली,रोवर रेंजर ने बिना मास्क वाले नागरिको को मास्क बांटे, वाहनों पर स्टीकर लगाकर महत्व बताया

डूंगरपुर5 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान राज्य भारत स्काउट गाइड जिला मुख्यालय के तत्वावधान में बुधवार को स्काउट गाइड रोवर रेंजर ने नवाडेरा क्षैत्र से तहसील चैराहा तक नो मास्क-नो एन्ट्री जन आन्दोलन कार्यक्रम के तहत कोरोना जागरूकता रैली निकालकर आमजन को जागरूक किया।सी.ओ. स्काउट सवाईसिह ने बताया कि कोरोना जागरूकता रैली को बाबूसिंह राजपुरोहित सहायक राज्य संगठन आयुक्त स्काउट उदयपुर मण्डल ने हरी झण्डी दिखा कर रवाना किया। रैली नवाडेरा क्षैत्र से रतनपुरा रोड, तहसील चैराहा, डाक बंगला से होते हुए लक्ष्मण मैदान में आकर सम्पन्न हुई।

रोवर रेंजर ने बिना मास्क वाले नागरिको को मास्क वितरित किए, वाहनों पर स्टीकर लगाए और लोगों को मास्क का महत्व बताया। इस अवसर पर स्काउट पदाधिकारी भूपेन्द्र जैन, ललित कुमार बरण्डा, लीलाराम गामोठ, नानालाल अहारी एवं रोवर रेंजर ने सेवाएं दी।

विश्व हिन्दू परिषद ने किया मास्क वितरण : विश्व हिन्दू परिषद बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने बुधवार को नया बस स्टैंड पर आमजन को मास्क वितरण कर कोरोना से बचाव के लिए इसे हमेशा पहनने का संदेश दिया। इस अवसर पर उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश भट्ट, गो रक्षा प्रमुख देवीसिंह भेखरेड़, नगर अध्यक्ष मोहन अग्रवाल, सह संयोजक रमेश बॉसड़, रंजीत सिंह, दुर्गा वाहिनी की अनीता अग्रवाल, कुसमलता, उमंग जैन, कृति शर्मा, स्नेहा शर्मा, आकाश, नरेश, सोलंकी, कुणाल, विक्की आदि उपस्तिथ रहे।

सागवाड़ा। नगरपालिका और एच केसरीमल ज्वेलर्स के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में बुधवार को नगर में कोरोना जन आंदोलन रैली निकाली। रैली में नरेंद्र शाह, प्रांशु शाह और आयुक्त दुर्गेश सिंह रावल के नेतृत्व में पालिका कर्मचारियों और सर्राफा व्यापारियों ने कोर्ट के पास और गोल चौराहा क्षेत्र में लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश देते हुए 350 मास्क निशुल्क बांटे। साथ ही केसरीमल ज्वेलर्स की तरफ से 2000 मास्क लोगों को बांटने के लिए पालिका को उपलब्ध कराए। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता प्रेरणा शाह, शुची शाह, नरेंद्र खोडनिया, प्रदीप जोशी, मनोज जोशी, राकेश खिची, जितेंद्र कुमार शर्मा, अक्षय सेवक, मिलिन मीणा, राजेश डेन्डोर, ममता पाटीदार सहित पालिका कर्मचारी और आम नागरिक मौजूद थे।

