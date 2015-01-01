पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:समाज को नशामुक्त करने सामाजिक न्याय अधिकारिता विभाग शुरू करेगा नशे के खिलाफ अभियान

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जनवरी में होगा नशेड़ियों का सर्वे, इनसे पहुंचेंगे सौदागरों तक

सामाजिक बुराई नशा को जड़ से खत्म करने के लिए सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की ओर से जिले में नशेड़ियों का सर्वे किया जाएगा। इनको सूचीबद्ध करने के बाद इनकी नशा सामग्री सप्लाई करने वालों तक पहुंचा जाएगा। जनवरी में यह विशेष अभियान शुरू होगा। अभियान में प्रशासनिक अधिकारी, पुलिस अधिकारी सहित नशा मुक्ति से जुड़े एनजीओ को शामिल किया जाएगा।

इसमें पुलिस अधिकारी और एनजीओ मुख्य भूमिका में रहेगी। सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के उप निदेशक अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि जयपुर मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर विशेष अभियान चलाकर जिले में नशे के आदी लोगों की सूची बनेगी। इसके अनुसार नशीले पदार्थ के अनुसार अलग-अलग कैटेगरी वाइज बनाई जाएगी। इससे पता चल सके, क्षेत्र में शराब, गांजा, चरस, अफीम, कोकीन, स्मैक आदि के आदी लोग कितने है।

फिर इसके बाद इनकी काउंसलिंग कर इनसे नशा छ़ड़वाने के साथ ही नशे का पदार्थ कैसे और किससे प्राप्त होता है, इसका पता लगाया जाएगा। नशीला पदार्थ मुहैया कराने वाले लोगों को गोपनीय तरीके से अभियान चलाते हुए उनकी गिरफ्तारियां की जाएंगी।

अभियान का मुख्य उद्देश्य लोगों को नशामुक्त करना है। साथ ही नशीले पदार्थों का अवैध कारोबार करने वालों पर नकेल कसना है। उप निदेशक ने बताया कि अभियान के लिए सभी विभागों का सहयोग लिया जाएगा। सभी की जिम्मेदारियां तय होंगी तथा कार्रवाई पूरी तरह से गोपनीय रहेंगी। इसमें आमजन को भी मुखबिर तंत्र के रूप में जोड़ा जाएगा। सितम्बर माह सभी विभागों की बैठक के बाद अभियान का शुरू किया जाएगा।

अफीम, चरस का नशा महंगा इसलिए शराब और गांजे के शौकीन ज्यादा

विभाग के अनुसार जिले में शराब के शौकीन ज्यादा है। इसमें भी देशी शराब पीने वालों की संख्या ज्यादा है। हालांकि विभाग अभी शराब के शौकीनों की संख्या पता लगाने के लिए आबकारी विभाग से उनके देशी व अंग्रेजी शराब के ठेके, भांग के ठेकों पर बिक्री के आधार पर शौकीनों का पता लगाएगा।

बताया गया है कि डूंगरपुर अंचल आदिवासी बाहुल्य होने से यहां देशी शराब की खपत ज्यादा है। वहीं महुए की हथकड़ शराब भी काफी मात्रा में बनाई जाती है। भांग व गांजा के शौकीन भी है लेकिन अफीम, चरस, स्मैक व हेरोइन महंगा नशा होने से यहां बहुत कम लोग इसके आदी है। कारण है कि यहां के लोगों का आय के स्त्रोत सीमित है। 80 लोग फीसदी लोग मेहनत मजदूरी कर जीवन यापन करते हैं। ऐसे में इनके द्वारा सस्ता नशा ही उपयोग में लिया जाता है।

खंगालेंगे पुलिस के पुराने के रिकार्ड और नशेड़ियों के अड्डे
विभागीय अधिकारियों द्वारा नशे के आदि लोगों का पता करने के लिए पुलिस रिकार्ड को खंगाला जाएगा। साथ ही नशेडिय़ों के अड्डों का पता किया जाएगा। इसका भी पता किया जाएगा, पुलिस द्वारा आबकारी अधिनियम तथा नारकोटिक्स एक्ट के तहत कब कितनी कार्रवाई की गई है, जिससे अफीम, चरस व अन्य नशीले पदार्थों का उपयोग को लेकर क्लू हाथ लग सके। नशीले पदार्थों के पुराने सौदागरों का रिकार्ड खंगाला जाएगा।

