चिकित्सा विभाग:वोटिंग बढ़ाने विशेष योग्यजन मतदाताओं के लिए समाज कल्याण 182 और चिकित्सा विभाग देगा 171 व्हीलचेयर

डूंगरपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • 353 केन्द्रों पर एक-एक व्हीलचेयर रखने की व्यवस्थाएं की, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को जिम्मेदारी

जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य आम चुनाव में विशेष्य योग्यजन मतदाताओं के सुगम मतदान के लिए प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर एक-एक व्हीलचेयर की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिले के कुल मतदान केन्द्र 353 में से 182 पर सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग तथा जिला चिकित्सा विभाग 171 व्हीलचेयर की व्यवस्था करेगा। सभी व्हील चेयर्स को मतदान केन्द्र तक पहुंचाने व मतदान बाद पुन: वापसी की जिम्मेदारी ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को सौंपी गई है।सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के उप निदेशक अशोक शर्मा ने बताया कि 23 नवम्बर को प्रथम चरण का मतदान है।

इस दिन पंचायत समिति डूंगरपुर के 36 पोलिंग बूथ, आसपुर में 31, साबला में 31 व दोवड़ा 34 पोलिंग बूथों पर मतदान संपन्न कराया जाएगा। इसी प्रकार द्वितीय चरण में 27 नवम्बर को सीमलवाड़ा, गलियाकोट, चिखली में, तृतीय चरण 1 दिसम्बर को बिछीवाड़ा व झौंथरी तथा चतुर्थ चरण में 5 दिसम्बर को सागवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में मतदान कराया जाएगा।

चारो चरणों में जिले में 353 पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक पोलिंग बूथ पर विशेष योग्यजन मतदाताओं के सुगम मतदान के लिए एक-एक व्हीलचेयर रखी जाएगी। इस प्रकार 353 पोलिंग बूथ पर 355 ही व्हीलचेयर की व्यवस्था की गई है। व्हीलचेयर की व्यवस्था ब्लॉक सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी व ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी द्वारा की गई है। उप निदेशक ने बताया कि व्हीलचेयर को निर्धारित पंचायत समिति तक पहुंचाने के लिए

शनिवार से शुरूआत कर दी जाएगी। प्रत्येक व्हीलचेयर के साथ एक-एक कार्मिक की ड्यूटी भी लगाई गई है। यह कार्मिक व्हीलचेयर के साथ मतदान केन्द्र के मुख्य द्वार पर मौजूद रहेगा। विशेष योग्यजन मतदाता को मुख्य द्वार से व्हीलचेयर पर बिठाकर मतदान कक्ष तक लेकर जाएगा। मतदान कराने के बाद विशेष योग्यजन को मुख्यद्वार पर वापस छोड़ेगा।

