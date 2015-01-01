पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:वाहनाें पर पथराव, एएसआई और हैड कांस्टेबल ने समय पर नहीं दी अधिकारियों को सूचना, अब होगी कार्रवाई

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धंबोला थाना क्षेत्र के करावाड़ा गांव के पास सोमवार रात को वाहनों पर पथराव

धंबोला थाना क्षेत्र के करावाड़ा गांव के पास सोमवार रात को रोडवेज बस, कार, जीप व बाइक पर पथराव से क्षेत्र के लाेग दहशत में है। कमोबेश यही हाल उदयपुर-खेरवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर-बिछीवाड़ा मार्ग और सागवाड़ा मार्ग पर भी है।

बिछीवाड़ा मार्ग पर ताे बाइक सवारों से मारपीट व लूट की वारदातें हाे चुकी हैं। साेमवार काे पथराव के बाद पड़ताल की ताे यहां भी पिछले दिनों से धंबोला थाना पुलिस की गश्त व्यवस्था की पूरी लापरवाही सामने आई है।

अब इस मामले में एसपी कालूराम रावत ने सीओ को जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। इसमें एक एएसआई व एक हैड कांस्टेबल की लापरवाही सामने आई है। इसकी जांच सीओ की ओर से करके एसपी को रिपोर्ट की जाएगी। बताया जा रहा है कि एएसआई कालू सिंह को गश्त व्यवस्था का जिम्मा संभालना था, लेकिन गश्त व्यवस्था नहीं देखी गई। वहीं करावाड़ा चौकी के हैड कांस्टेबल लालशंकर ने घटना की सूचना समय पर आला अधिकारियों को नहीं दी। ऐसे में एएसआई व पुलिसकर्मी की गैर जिम्मेदारी सामने आई है। इसकी अलग से जांच की जा रही है।

दरअसल, सोमवार रात को अहमदाबाद से डूंगरपुर आ रही रोडवेज बस, डूंगरपुर से आ रही जीप, बाइक व अन्य वाहन पर अचानक से पथराव कर दिया। इससे यहां से गुजर रहे लोग भयभीत हो गए। बस का साइड कांच क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। एक के बाद एक वाहन पर पथराव की घटना से पुलिस की गश्त व्यवस्था की पोल खुली। लोगों ने घटना के बाद रोष जताया।

गश्त बढ़ाने की मांग की, लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि डूंगरपुर से सीमलवाड़ा की तरफ जाने वाले मुख्य मार्ग पर रात के समय भी कभी भी गश्त देखने को ​नहीं मिलती है। ऐसे में बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद रहते हैं। इसका खामियाजा यहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों को भुगतना पड़ता है। वाहन पर पथराव करने के मामले में पुलिस टीम बदमाशों को पकड़ने के लिए दिन भर दौड़ लगाती रही। कोई भी बदमाश पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लग सका।

हाइवे पर नहीं दिखता पुलिस का गश्ती दल, रोडवेज बस चालक ने कराया केस दर्ज
अहमदाबाद से डूंगरपुर आ रही रोडवेज बस को करावाड़ा के समीप वात्रक नदी के पुल पर बदमाशों ने पथराव कर दिया था। इससे बस के चालक साइड का आगे का शीशा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। चालक ने वहां से वाहन को करावाड़ा लाकर बस स्टैंड पर खड़ा किया। करावाड़ा पुलिस चौकी में सूचना दी।

चालक अब्दुल हकीम पठान निवासी डूंगरपुर ने मंगलवार सुबह धंबोला थाने में पहुंच कर बदमाशों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया है। इस मामले में चालक की तरफ से बदमाशों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। हालांकि अन्य लोग पुलिस के सामने रिपोर्ट देने के लिए आगे नहीं आए हैं।

रात के समय सफर करना मुश्किल
इन दिनों सर्दी का मौसम चल रहा है। लोग सड़कों पर मजबूरी में सफर कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में पथराव की घटना होने से लोगों में डर बैठा हुआ है। कई पीड़ित तो पुलिस के सामने नहीं आ रहे हैं और किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं चाहते हैं। वहीं मुख्य मार्ग जैसे डूंगरपुर-सीमलवाड़ा मार्ग, डूंगरपुर-बिछीवाड़ा मार्ग, सागवाड़ा मार्ग पर रात के समय पुलिस की गश्त निर्धारित समय में पूर्ण रूप से नजर नहीं आ रही है।

इसका खामियाजा रात के समय गुजर रहे यात्रियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। लूटपाट की घटनाओं की रोकथाम के लिए मोबाइल वाहन के जरिए हाइवे पर पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ाई है। एसपी ने शाम छह बजे से रात 11 बजे तक गश्त करने के लिए निर्देशित कर रखा है। इसके बावजूद लापरवाही बरती जा रही है।

शाम छह से 11 बजे तक गश्त करने के ​निर्देशित कर रखा हैं। इसमें किसी तरह की लापरवाही बरतने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एएसआई व हैड कांस्टेबल के खिलाफ जांच करने सीओ को निर्देशित किया है। जांच कर रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।
- कालूराम रावत, एसपी, डूंगरपुर।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें