पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:कृषि विधेयक बिल को बताया किसान विरोधी, कांग्रेस ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

डूंगरपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिल पूंजीपतियों और कंपनियों को सशक्त करने का काम करेगा

कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से साेमवार काे कलेक्टर कार्यालय के बाहर केंद्र सरकार के किसान विरोधी विधेयक को लेकर धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। पूर्व सांसद ताराचंद भगोरा ने कहा कि भाजपा की सरकारों ने हमेशा किसान विरोधी कदम उठाएं है। संसद के मानसून सत्र में पेश किया गया बिल किसानों की पेट पर लात मारने वाला साबित होगा। किसान वर्ग पहले से परेशान है, ऐसे में यह बिल हाहाकार मचाने वाला होगा। मोदी सरकार का यह कदम किसान वर्ग को अशक्त करेगा और

अन्नदाताओं का मनोबल तोडऩे वाला होगा। संशोधन के नाम पर लाया जा रहा बिल पूंजीपतियों और कंपनियों को सशक्त करने का काम करेगा। पूर्व मंत्री असरार अहमद ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार का यह कदम संघीय व्यवस्था के विरूद्ध है। पूर्व विधायक लालशंकर घाटिया ने कहा कि अन्नदाताओं की परेशानी कम करने के बजाए मोदी सरकार आर्थिक शोषण की योजना बना रही है। इस अवसर पर वल्ल् राम पाटीदार, नारायण पण्ड्या, मनोज पाटीदार, महेंद्र पाटीदार, सुरेश

पाटीदार, देवीलाल फ्लोत,सुरमाल परमार, शार्दूल चौबीसा, देवराम रोत,प्रवीण शाह, महेंद्र भगोरा, लक्ष्मीलाल काका, उर्मिला अहारी गोपाल गांधी, सुखदेव यादव,रूपचंद भगोरा, राकेश रोत, योगेश कोटड़िया, कांतिलाल लबाना,अरविंद यादव, सुरेश भोई, मनोज लबाना, राकेश लबाना अादि मौजूद थे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें