भाजपा-कांग्रेस की सुरताल:कांग्रेस के पास 27 में से 6 सीटें थी, सुरता ने निर्दलीय फार्म भरा, भाजपा नेे उसके पक्ष में 8 वाेट डाले

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस ने भाजपा की सूर्या काे जिला प्रमुख बनाया ताे अब भाजपा ने उप जिला प्रमुख के लिए कांग्रेस काे दिया समर्थन

राजनीति का नीतियां अवसरों के साथ बदलती रहती है। यहां गुरुवार काे कांग्रेस के समर्थन से भाजपा की सूर्या देवी जिला प्रमुख बनी। कांग्रेस की सुरता परमार ने निर्दलीय के रूप में अपना आवेदन किया तो भाजपा ने साथ दिया और कोई आवेदन ही नहीं किया। सुरता काे 14 और बीटीप समर्थित मोहम्मद सलीम काे 13 वाेट मिले। चाैंकाने वाली बात यह कि 27 सदस्याें वाले बाेर्ड में कांग्रेस के सिर्फ 6 सदस्य जीते थे।

भाजपा के 8 सदस्याें ने कांग्रेस की ओर से निर्दलीय फार्म भरने वाली सुरता परमार काे वाेट किया। ऐसे में 13 सीटें जीतकर सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बीटीपी जिला परिषद में न अपना जिला प्रमुख बना पाई और न ही उप जिला प्रमुख। सुबह सुरता के अलावा बीटीपी से मोहम्मद सलीम सई और सुरमाल राेत ने भी निर्दलीय के रूप में आवेदन किया। बाद में सुरमाल राेत ने नाम वापस ले लिया।

सुरमा परमार काे बल्ला और मोहम्मद सलीम काे जैकेट चुनाव चिह्न दिया गया। मतदान के लिए सबसे पहले कांग्रेस के जीते उम्मीदवार वाेटिंग के लिए भाजपा की कार में बैठकर आए। थाेड़ी देर बाद बीटीपी के उम्मीदवारों ने अपना मतदान किया। वहीं अंत में भाजपा के उम्मीदवारों ने वाेटिंग किया। वहीं जिले में कांग्रेस के 3, भाजपा, और निर्दलीय के 2-2 और बीटीपी के 3 उपप्रधान बने।

जिसमें कांग्रेस के डूंगरपुर में गुलाबसिंह चौहान, बिछीवाड़ा में लालशंकर पंडवाला और सागवाड़ा में नरेश पाटीदार,भाजपा के गलियाकोट में कमला देवी और आसपुर में सुरेंद्रसिंह उप प्रधान बने। वहीं सीमलवाड़ा में निर्दलीय सीता अहारी, साबला में भाजपा की बागी वक्तु देवी और झाैथरी में बीटीपी समर्थित निर्दलीय तारा सरपाेटा और चिखली में बदाराम डामाेर उपप्रधान बने।

परंपरा टूटी, उपजिला प्रमुख के लिए सामान्य चेहरा नहीं मिला
राजनीतिक पदों पर अनुसूचित जनजाति का आरक्षण हाेने के कारण गैर आदिवासी वर्ग काे कही भी माैका नहीं मिलता है। इसके कारण पिछले कई सालों से उपजिला प्रमुख पद सामान्य वर्ग का ही बनाने की परंपरा शुरू हुई थी। इस बार भी भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने गैर आदिवासी जीता हुआ उम्मीदवार की तलाश थी। लेकिन दोनों ही पार्टियों में काेई भी उम्मीदवार सामान्य वर्ग से जीत नहीं सका था। इसी कारण परंपरा टूटी और कांग्रेस की सुरता परमार काे माैका दिया।

बीटीपी हताश, काेई बड़ा पदाधिकारी नहीं आया छाेड़ने
बीटीपी के जिला प्रमुख की दाैड़ में पिछड़ने के बाद शुक्रवार काे उप जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में काेई भी बड़ा पदाधिकारी उम्मीदवारों के साथ नहीं दिया। गुरुवार काे जहां चौरासी विधायक राजकुमार राेत स्वयं कलेक्ट्रेट तक अपने वाहन में लेकर आए थे। वहीं शुक्रवार काे बड़ा पदाधिकारी नहीं था। जिसके कारण बीटीपी उम्मीदवारों के चेहरों से खुशी गायब रही। वहीं मतदान के बाद रिजल्ट आते ही उम्मीदवार भी चुपचाप अकेले ही निकल गए।

