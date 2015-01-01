पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घायल:गलियाकोट रोड़ पर ऑटो रिक्शा पलटने से दंपती गंभीर घायल

सागवाड़ा6 घंटे पहले
गलियाकोट रोड़ पर एक आरओ वाटर प्लांट के सामने सोमवार शाम को एक ऑटो रिक्शा पलटने से दंपत्ति बुरी तरह घायल हो गए। जिन्हें 108 एम्बुलेंस की सहायता से सागवाडा के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। जानकारी के अनुसार डूंगरपुर हाल इंद्रा कॉलोनी निवासी हाशिम पुत्र मुंशी शेख और उसकी पत्नी यास्मीन पानीपुरी बेचने का काम करते है। जिसके लिए ऑटो पर पानीपुरी की केबिन बना रखी है। पति -पत्नी

दोनों रोजाना गलियाकोट जाकर पानीपुरी का व्यवसाय करते है। शाम को वे पानीपुरी बेचने के लिए गलियाकोट जा रहे थे। इस बीच मुख्य सड़क पर बने स्पीड ब्रेकर पर टेंपो बेक़ाबू होकर पलट गया। महिला के दाहिने पैर में फ्रेक्चर हुआ, वही हाशिम को भी गम्भीर चोट आई है। दोनों का सरकारी अस्पताल में उपचार जारी है।

