पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:चार पंचायत समितयों के 243 उम्मीदवाराें का भाग्य आज ईवीएम में बंद होगा, जीतने के लिए देररात तक मशक्कत

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डूंगरपुर. मतदानकर्मी बाक्स में मास्क की गणना करते हुए।
  • पंचायत समिति आसपुर के 113 बूथ, डंूगरपुर के 133, दोवड़ा के 120 एवं साबला के 114 बूथों पर मतदान

पंचायत चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में साेमवार काे डूंगरपुर, साबला, दाेवड़ा और आसपुर पंचायत समिति के सदस्याें के लिए मतदान हाेगा। इसके लिए मतदान दल रविवार को रवाना हुए। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला ने मतदान के लिए पंचायत समितिवार प्रशिक्षण देकर कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए। मतदान सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक हाेगा।

इस बार मतदान में काेराेना संक्रमण के तहत विशेष सतर्कता रखी जाएगी। उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कृष्णपाल सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति आसपुर के 113 बूथ, डंूगरपुर के 133, दोवड़ा के 120 एवं साबला के 114 बूथों पर मतदान हाेगा। इनमें 72 सीटाें के लिए 243 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। भाजपा और कांग्रेस में हर सीट पर मुकाबला है। {वार्ड नंबर 18 से माथुगामड़ा के दाे बार पूर्व सरपंच रहे देवीलाल की

डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति

बेटी शिवानी भी प्रधान के लिए दावेदारी कर सकती है। यहां पर कांग्रेस से पूंजी कटारा चुनाव मैदान में है। जाे राजनीतिक परिवार से जुडे़ हुए है। वार्ड नंबर 10 से बीएमएस के नेता रामलाल की बहू चंपा देवी को टिकट मिली है। जाे भाजपा से प्रधान की प्रबल दावेदारी है। इनका कांग्रेस से मुकेश डिडाेर काे उतारा है जाे सरपंच परिवार से है। वार्ड संख्या 16 से रेखा देवी खराड़ी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी जाे डूंगरपुर पंचायत समिति के पहले प्रधान अमृतलाल परमार की बेटी है। इनकी बहन बसंती देवी बागडिया सीमलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति प्रधान रही है। वार्ड नंबर एक में से जीवन्दा देवी फनात भाजपा की प्रत्याशी है। यह पूर्व सरपंच सो​हनलाल फनात की पत्नी है। इसके सामने कांग्रेस से ममता मीणा है। पिछले चुनाव में वाेटिंग प्रतिशत: 59.07 प्रतिशत : यहां पर अभी तक भाजपा काे प्रधान पद नहीं मिला है। यहां पर वर्ष 2015 में कांग्रेस से यहां पर लक्ष्मण काेटेड प्रधान बने थे।

दोवड़ा पंचायत समिति

1. वार्ड संख्या तीन फ्लाेज में भाजपा और कांग्रेस का सीधा और बड़ा मुकाबला हैं। कांग्रेस से सुरमाल परमार के सामने भाजपा के भवंरलाल कटारा है। सुरपाल कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता है। सरपंच संघ जिलाध्यक्ष के साथ एसटी कांग्रेस माेर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष भी है। 2.पाल मांडव: इस सीट पर सबकी नजरें है। जहां पर कांग्रेस से पूर्व विधायक पूंजीलाल परमार चुनाव मैदान में है। उनका मुकाबला भाजपा के कद्दावर नेता मांगीलाल ननाेमा से है। पिछले चुनाव में वाेटिंग प्रतिशत: 53.38 प्रतिशत दाेवड़ा पंचायत समिति का गठन 2015 में हुआ था। जिसमें पहला बाेर्ड कांग्रेस का बना था। जिसमें 9 कांग्रेस और 8 पर भाजपा ने जीत हासिल की थी। कुछ दिनाें बाद प्रधान के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आने के बाद मंजु काे प्रधान बनाया। जिसके बाद उसे भाजपा की सदस्यता ले ली। करीब 27 दिन बाद फिर से राजनीतिक उथल-पुतल के बाद वापस कांगे्रस का बाेर्ड बना। ऐसे में इस बार भाजपा वापस बाेर्ड पर काबिज हाेने का प्रयास करेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें