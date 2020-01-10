पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भगवान विष्णु:कथा में बताया भगवान विष्णु के पूजन और भजन का महत्व,अधिक मास को धार्मिक दृष्टि से बहुत महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है

सागवाड़ा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर के पटेलवाड़ा मछलई फला में अधिक मास की कथा का आयोजन हो रहा है। जिसमें कटारा परिवार, खांट परिवार और डामोर परिवार के श्रद्धालु निश्चित दूरी में बैठ कर कथा सुनते हैं। सोमवार को श्रद्धालुओं ने पोथी पूजन कर कथा वाचक पंडित भरतभाई पंड्या ने स्वागत किया। कथा वाचक ने कहा कि पुरुषोत्तम मास में रोज सवेरे जल्दी उठकर भगवान का पूजन और भजन करे। कथाकार ने कहा कि अधिक मास को धार्मिक दृष्टि से बहुत महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है।

अधिक मास में भगवान विष्णु की पूजा का विशेष महत्व होने से अधिक मास को भगवान विष्णु को समर्पित किया गया है।इस मास में भगवान विष्णु की पूजा करने और उन्‍हें स्मरण करने से जीवन में आने वाले संकट दूर होते है। अधिक मास में दान का भी विशेष महत्व बताया गया है। मान्यता है कि अधिक मास में तिथिवार दान करने से कई प्रकार की समस्याओं का निदान होता है और व्यक्ति के आत्म विश्वास में वृद्धि होने के साथ ही विचारों में सकारात्मक आती है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें