भाजपा-कांग्रेस की जुगलबंदी:बीटीपी काे राेकने के लिए दाे रात मंथन, नाम निर्दलीय, बांटे जिला प्रमुख-उपप्रमुख

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिला परिषद की 27 में से 13 सीट हासिल कर अपना जिला प्रमुख बनाने की दिशा में पहला कदम रखने के एक कदम दूर खड़ी बीटीपी के मुंह से जीत का निवाला छीन लिया। पहले जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान और इसके बाद उप जिला प्रमुख और उप प्रधान में भी भाजपा-कांग्रेस की पूरी जुगलबंदी दिखी। यह पूरा खेल बीटीपी काे राेकने के लिए किया गया।

यहां आठ काे मतदान के परिणाम आए और बताते है कि इसी रात से दाेनाें ही दलाें के बड़े नेताओं की आपसी चर्चा शुरू हुई। इसके लिए राज्य स्तर पर भी बड़े नेताओं से चर्चा की गई। बुधवार की रात तय हुआ कि पार्टी सिम्बल के बजाए उम्मीदवार निर्दलीय के सिम्बल से चुनाव लड़ेगा और इसे दाेनाें दलाें के नेता वाेट देंगे। उप जिला प्रमुख के साथ ही उप प्रधान में भी यहीं कहानी दाेहराई गई।

उधर, हाथ में आई हुई बाजी पलटने से भारतीय ट्राइबल पार्टी के तेवर तीखे हाे गए है। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वेलाराम घाेघरा ने कहा कि सरकार काे बचाने के लिए बीटीपी ने जाे समर्थन दिया था, उसे वापस लिया जाएगा। पार्टी के विधायकाें राजकुमार राेत और रामप्रसाद डिंडाेर ने भी समर्थन वापस लेने की बात कही है।

भाजपा-कांग्रेस की भाषा एक जैसी... हमारा समझाैता कहां हुआ, हमने ताे सिर्फ निर्दलीयाें काे जिताया
विधायक एवं यूथ कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष गणेश घाेघरा से बातचीत

भास्कर : आपने सदस्याें ने विराेधी दल काे मतदान किया, ऐसा क्याें हुआ?
घाेघरा : हमने किसी भी दल काे मतदान नहीं किया। हमारे सदस्याें ने निर्दलीय काे मतदान किया है। हमारा काेई उम्मीदवार नहीं था, ताे मतदान किसी काे ताे करना ही था।
निर्दलीय भाजपा का ही चेहरा थे। यह सब काे पता है।
-यह निर्णय उम्मीदवाराें ने लिए है। आज क्षेत्र की हालत किसी से छिपी नहीं है। समय और जनता की मांग के अनरूप निर्णय लिए हाेंगे। यह शांत इलाका है। यहां सभी जातियां मिलजुल कर साथ रहती है। जातिवाद का जहर घाेलना किसी के लिए ठीक नहीं है। कांकरी डूंगरी की घटना से अभी भी लाेगाें में दहशत है। क्या यह ठीक है। ऐसा नहीं हाेना चाहिए। जिसमें भी मदद की, अच्छा किया। जिले की लाज बच गई।
भाजपा से समझाैता साफ दिख रहा है।
- कहा समझाैता हुआ है। हमने पहले ही कहा है कि यह सारा कार्य जीते हुए प्रत्याशियाें का है। इन्हाेंने अपने क्षेत्र की जनता से चर्चा कर ही स्वविवेक से निर्णय लिया हाेगा।
बीटीपी ने सरकार बचाने में मदद की। आप क्या कहेंगे?
- मैं कुछ नहीं कह सकता। यह सरकार स्तर का मामला है। हमें हमारे क्षेत्र के बारे में सकारात्मक साेचना चाहिए।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रभु पंड्या: कांकरी डूंगरी कांड का परिणाम है

भास्कर : आपने सदस्याें ने विराेधी दल काे मतदान किया, ऐसा क्याें हुआ?
प्रभु पंड्या: मतदान की प्रक्रिया लाेकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था है। हमारे किसी भी सदस्य ने कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार काे मतदान नहीं किया। हमारे सदस्याें ने निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार काे मतदान किए है।
भास्कर: निर्दलीय कांग्रेस का ही चेहरा थे। यह सब काे पता है?
-हमने पहले ही कहा है कि यह सब लाेकतंत्र का हिस्सा है। यह निर्णय उम्मीदवाराें ने लिए है। किसी न किसी काे ताे वाेट करना ही था। हमारे सभी प्रत्याशियाें ने निर्दलीय काे वाेट किए। यह सब आमजन की भावना के अनुसार लिया गया निर्णय है। यह क्षेत्र शांतिप्रिय है। अनावश्यक भय का माहाैल बनाना किसी के लिए ठीक नहीं है। सब साथ रहे और मिलकर रहे। यह इस क्षेत्र की परम्परा है। लाेकतंत्र में जातिवाद और हिंसा की कहीं काेई जगह नहीं है। कांकरी डूंगरी कांड से सभी वर्ग सहमा हुआ है। यह निर्णय इसी का परिणाम है।
भास्कर : भाजपा से समझाैता साफ दिख रहा है?
-काेई समझाैता नहीं हुआ है। यह निर्णय जीते हुए प्रत्याशियाें का है। हम ताे आज भी राज्य सरकार की जन विराेधी नीतियाें के खिलाफ है। पर, अच्छे कार्याें की सराहना करना भी राजधर्म है।

