पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झांसा:लुटेरे ने सब्जी बेचने वाली महिला काे झांसा देकर गहने-रुपए लूटे

सागवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सागवाड़ा का मामला, महिला को धक्का देकर भाग निकला

सागवाड़ा में सब्जी बेचने वाली महिला को झांसा देकर गहने व रुपए लूटने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना 16 नवंबर की बताई जा रही है। बस स्टैंड पर वाहन का इंतजार कर रही महिला को तीन लाख रुपए के लिए फार्म भरने की बात कह कर अज्ञात शातिर लुटेरे ने महिला के सोने -चांदी के जेवर उसी से निकलवा कर पर्स में रखवा दिए और रुपए व जेवर से भरा पर्स लेकर भाग गया।चिबुड़ा फला बलरामपुर निवासी कल्पना पत्नी किशोर ननोमा ने पुलिस को रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि वह रोजाना घर से सब्जी बेचने के लिए सागवाड़ा बाजार में आती है। हमेशा की तरह 16 नवंबर को सुबह करीब 8 बजे घर से सब्जी लेकर सागवाड़ा आई थी। सब्जी बेचकर वापस घर पर जाने के लिए दोपहर करीब 3:30 बजे सागवाड़ा के आरा बस स्टैंड के पास वाहन के इंतजार में खड़ी थी। इस दौरान एक व्यक्ति स्कूटी पर हेलमेट पहनकर उसके पास आया।

उसके पास खड़े होकर अपना मोबाइल जेब से निकाल कर बात करने लगा कि मैं पंचायत से बोल रहा हूं, सचिव हूं आज लास्ट फॉर्म भर रहा हूं, तीन लाख रुपए मिलने वाले हैं। फिर कल्पना से कहने लगा कि तुम्हारा फार्म भरना है तो चलो, आज लास्ट दिन है तुम धर्म की बहन हो मैं झूठ थोड़ी बोल रहा हूं। ऐसा कह कर उसकी स्कूटी पर बिठाया और तहसील के पास ले गया।

जहां कल्पना को स्कूटी से उतारा और कहा कि फार्म भरने के लिए तेरा फोटो खींचना पड़ेगा ऐसा कह कर कान में पहनी बालियां निकाल दो, कान की दोनों सोने की बालियां उतार कर तुम्हारे पास में रख दो, फिर उसको रुमाल में बांधकर स्कूटी की डिक्की में रख दो। जिस पर महिला ने अपने कान की पहनी सोने की दोनों बालिया निकालकर पर्स में रख दी और पर्स उसे दे दिया। फिर उसने मोबाइल महिला की तरफ किया और उसके बाद कहा कि चलो तहसील में चलते हैं, ऐसा कह कर कल्पना को साथ चलने को बोला। फिर उसने अचानक कल्पना को धक्का मारा, धक्का लगने से वह नीचे गिर गई। वह व्यक्ति स्कूटी लेकर भाग गया। पर्स में सोने की बालिया नंग 2, चांदी की मछलिया नंग 4 और करीब 10 हजार रुपया नकद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें