मकसद:बच्चे का वजन मशीन से सीधे जाएगा सर्वर पर, अधिकारी देख सकेंगे बच्चा कितना ठीक

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुपोषण व कम वजन वाले बच्चों में कमी लाने के लिए बनेगी रणनीति

अत्याधुनिक तकनीक से संचालित होने वाली डिजिटल वजन मशीन से नवजात के वजन का सही नाप हो सकेगा। वहीं इसका रिकाॅर्ड भी क्लाउड बेस्ड सर्वर पर इंटरनेट के जरिए रखा जाएगा। अधिकारी खुद देख सकेंगे कि कितने बच्चे ठीक है। कितने बच्चों का वजन कम है। डूंगरपुर जिले में 21 व बांसवाड़ा जिले में 31 मशीन को लगाया जा रहा है।

डूंगरपुर मातृ एवं शिशु अस्पताल में आॅपरेशन थियेटर व लेबर रूम में 2 मशीन लगाई है। वजन मशीन को दो फेज में डूंगरपुर जिले में लगाया जा रहा है। इनमें बिछीवाड़ा, शिशोद, गेंजी, डूंगरसारण, चिखली, गलियाकोट, दामड़ी, आसपुर में एक-एक मशीन और जिला चिकित्सालय में दो मशीन लगाई जा रही है। जिले के शेष 11 प्रसव केन्द्रों पर मशीन जल्दी ही लगा दी जाएगी।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग डूंगरपुर और आईपीई ग्लोबल की ओर से मशीनों को लगाया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल में सीएमएचओ डॉ महेंद्र कुमार परमार ने मशीन को इंस्टॉल कराया। प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ कांतिलाल मेघवाल ने जानकारी दी। 2019 में पहली बार प्रदेश में डिजिटल वजन मशीन को लगाया गया था। बेहतर परिणाम आने पर अब प्रदेश में अन्य जगह पर मशीन लगाई जा रही है।

इस तरह से काम करेगी डिजिटल वजन मशीन
मशीन पर लिए जाने वाले वजन को शिशु के पीसीटीएस आईडी और उसके फोटो के साथ स्टोर कर के क्लाउड बेस्ड सर्वर पर भेज देगी। बेहतर मॉनिटरिंग के लिए यह मशीन अधिकारियों के मोबाइल से भी कनेक्ट की जाएगी ताकि समय-समय पर वजन की जांच मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन से की जा सके। एनएचएम के जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक जितिन जोनवाल ने बताया कि रियल टाइम पर मॉनिटरिंग ही बड़े स्तर के कार्यक्रमों के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन को सुनिश्चित कर सकती है। रिकॉर्ड संधारण भी इस मशीन के उपयोग से आसान हो जाएगा। यह पूरा डाटा अपने सिस्टम में स्टोर कर के रखती है।

जिले स्तर और मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारियों द्वारा कभी भी इसकी रिपोर्ट को देखा जा सकता है। स्टाफ के सदस्यों को इसके लिए प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जा रहा है। कुपोषण व कम वजन वाले बच्चों की निगरानी : आईपीई ग्लोबल के जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक डॉ सुखेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि हमारा लक्ष्य विभाग के साथ मिलकर कम वजन वाले बच्चों की जन्म के समय पर ही पहचान कर उन्हें आवश्यक स्वास्थ्य लाभ दिला कर कुपोषण को

कम करना है। डूंगरपुर जिले में सर्वाधिक प्रसव होने वाले 21 स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों पर यह मशीन लगाई जा रही हैं। बच्चे का वजन सर्वर पर भेजा जायेगा ताकि रिपोर्ट में प्राप्त आंकड़ों के अनुसार कुपोषण और कम वजन वाले बच्चों में कमी लाने पर काम हो सकेगा।

