कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन:तीन कमरों का होगा वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर ब्लॉक स्तर पर बनाने होंगे 4-4 मैंबर

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शासन सचिव एवं निदेशक स्वास्थ्य मिशन ने वीसी में वैक्सीन के प्रबंधन और क्रियान्वयन पर की चर्चा, कहा- वैक्सीनेशन साइट का चयन करो

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारियों को लेकर बुधवार को विशिष्ट शासन सचिव एवं मिशन निदेशक एनएचएम राजस्थान सरकार ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंस में जिला कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला से वैक्सीन के प्रबंधन व क्रियान्वयन पर चर्चा करते हुए कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन साइट सलेक्शन करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही कहा है कि वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर तीन कमरों का होना चाहिए। इसमें पहला रूम वेटिंग रूम, दूसरा रूम वैक्सीनेशन रूम एवं तीसरा रूम पर्यवेक्षण रूम होगा।

वेटिंग रूम और पर्यवेक्षण रूम में प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के बीच में छह फीट की दूरी होगी। उन्होंने हेल्थ वर्करों को जोड़ते हुए उन्हें प्रशिक्षण देने एवं प्रत्येक पीएचसी व ब्लॉक स्तर पर चार वैक्सीनेशन मैंबर बनाने के निर्देश दिए। शासन सचिव ने आइसोलेशन सेंटर, प्रत्येक जिले में मॉडल सेशन साइट बनाने, जिला, ब्लॉक स्तर पर कंट्रोल रूम बनाने की मॉनिटरिंग करने की कहा। वैक्सीनेशन की प्रत्येक साइट पर वैक्सीनेशन टीम में एक वेक्सीनेटर ऑफिसर ओर चार वैक्सीनेशन सदस्य होंगे।

सरकारी एवं निजी अस्पतालों में जहां वैक्सीनेशन की जानी है, वहां तीस हेल्थ वर्कर लगाने की व्यवस्था करने की कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला अस्पताल में कमरे अधिक होते हैं तथा यहां वैक्सीलाइजेशन की संख्या भी अधिक होती है। उसको लेकर तीन से चार साइट पर भी वैक्सीन कार्य स्थल बनाए जा सकते हंै। डेटा एंट्री के लिए हेल्थ विभाग का कार्मिक लगाया जाए। प्रत्येक वैक्सीनेशन करने से पूर्व उक्त तीनों रूमों में हेल्थ फेसिलिटी की उपलब्धता अवश्य रूम से होनी चाहिए। वैक्सीनेशन करने वाले वैक्सीलेटरों को मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन के वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जा सकेगी।

वीडियो कांफ्रेंस में कलेक्टर ने सीएमएचओ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वैक्सीनेशन से पहले सभी रजिस्टर्ड हो, मेडिकल कॉलेज, नर्सिंग कॉलेज के छात्र-छात्राओं की सूची भी संधारित की जाए। प्रत्येक ब्लॉक में ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ बैठक करें। जहां पीएचसी सब सेंटर है, और छोटे है, वहां समीप के स्कूल में वैक्सीनेशन किया जाए। टाइम शिड्यूल करने, चैक लिस्ट बनाने, कार्यों का विभाजन करने, बूथ मेनेजमेन्ट, नोडल अधिकारी एवं मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त कर सूची बनाकर जानकारी देने के निर्देश दिए।

अनुपस्थित रहने पर बीसीएमओ बिछीवाड़ा को नोटिस
कलेक्ट्रेट में हुई वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस में एडीएम, एसडीएम, सीएमएचओ, आरसीएचओ तथा बीसीएमओ मौजूद रहे। बिछीवाड़ा बीसीएमओ के अनुपस्थित होने से कलेक्टर ने सीएमएचओ को नोटिस जारी करने के आदेश दिए हैं। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि शासन सचिव की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस की पूर्व में ही सूचना दे दी गई थी, बावजूद इसके अनुपस्थित होना गंभीर बात है।

