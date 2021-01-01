पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:शैक्षणिक संस्थाओं, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों सहित अन्य चिकित्सा संस्थाओं के 100 गज दायरे में तंबाकू उत्पाद बैन

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • तम्बाकू निषेध जागरूकता संदेश का किया विमाेचन

तम्बाकू निषेध जागरूकता अभियान के तहत सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर तम्बाकू का उपयोग न करने तथा शिक्षण संस्थान, अस्पताल व कार्यालय की 100 मीटर की परिधि में किसी भी प्रकार के तम्बाकू उत्पादों का विक्रय नहीं किया जा सकेगा।

तम्बाकू से होने वाले दुष्प्रभावों से संबंधित जानकारी एवं कोटपा अधिनियम के मुख्य प्रावधानों की जानकारी से आमजन को अवगत कराया जाएगा। इस अभियान के जागरूकता संदेश का विमाेचन कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला, सीईओ अंजली राजोरिया, एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह ने किया।

इस मौके पर सीएमएचओ डाॅ राजेश कुमार शर्मा, डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डाॅ. जयेश परमार, डीपीओ किशोरी लाल वर्मा, आईईसी समन्यवक उषा फुलवारी उपस्थित रहे। जिला कलेक्टर सुरेश कुमार ओला ने कहा कि युवा वर्ग नशे में डूब कर अपनी व अपने परिवार की जिन्दगी खराब कर रहे हैं ऐसे में यह जागरूकता अभियान महाअभियान के रूप में जिले में चलाया जाए।

अभियान की शुरूआत कलेक्टर कार्यालय से की। कार्यालय के आस-पास अगर कोई तम्बाकू उत्पाद बेचता हुआ या कार्यालय में तम्बाकू उत्पादों का सेवन करते पाया जाता है ताे उन्हें नियम अनुसार चालान की कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाए।

सीईओ अंजली राजोरिया ने कहा कि तम्बाकू खाना छोडो, जीवन से नाता जोडों का यह मूल मंत्र को जीवन में उतार कर नशे की लत से दूर रहा जा सकता है। इस दाैरान एडीएम कृष्णपाल सिंह चाैहान ने अपने विचार व्यक्त किए।

तम्बाकू सेवन करने पर होगी कार्यवाही- सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि शैक्षणिक संस्थाओं, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों सहित अन्य चिकित्सा संस्थाओं के 100 गज दायरे में तंबाकू उत्पाद बेचना कानून अपराध है।

तंबाकू उत्पाद के पैकेट्स के 85 फीसदी क्षेत्र पर सचित्र चेतावनी प्रकाशित होना भी जरूरी है। यदि इसके बिना कोई तंबाकू उत्पाद बेचता है तो यह भी अपराध की श्रेणी में आता है और विभाग की ओर से ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाती है।

दिनों में जिले के सभी स्कूल, कॉलेजों, कोचिंग संस्थाओं व चिकित्सा संस्थाओं के नजदीकी क्षेत्र को तंबाकू उत्पाद मुक्त बनाने की कारर्वाई की जाएगी। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर धूम्रपान करने वालों पर भी विभाग की ओर से प्रभावी कार्रवाई होगी।

