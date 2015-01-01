पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन साल बाद फिर पटरी पर ट्रेन:अहमदाबाद से ट्रायल ट्रेन 100 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से डूंगरपुर पहुंची

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 01 दिसंबर 2017 को उदयपुर-अहमदाबाद आमान परिवर्तन के तहत लाइन डालने के लिए ट्रेन बंद कर थी।
  • 19, 20 और 21 दिसंबर को सीआरएस दल गुजरात के रायगढ़ से विशेष ट्रेन से निरीक्षण करते हुए आएगा डूंगरपुर, इसके बाद तय होगा कब शुरू होगी नियमित ट्रेन।

120 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से ट्रेन में सफर का सपना जल्द ही पूरा होने वाला है। सीआरएस (रेलवे संरक्षा आयुक्त) निरीक्षण को लेकर बुधवार को विशेष ट्रायल ट्रेन बुधवार को अहमदाबाद से डूंगरपुर पहुंच गई है। यह ट्रेन 100 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से डूंगरपुर पहुंची है। 19, 20 और 21 दिसंबर को रेल अधिकारियों द्वारा डूंगरपुर-रायगढ़ रेलखंड का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए 19 दिसंबर को अधिकारियों का दल अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगा, फिर यहां से विशेष ट्रेन में सवार होकर रायगढ़ तक पहुंचेंगे।

रायगढ़ से निरीक्षण शुरू होगा। रेलवे लाइन पर विशेष ट्रेन को 120 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से चलाते हुए डूंगरपुर पहुंचेंगे। निरीक्षण के दौरान ट्रैक की मजबूती को परखते हुए खामियों को नोट किया जाएगा, इसी दौरान बीच में मिलने वाले रेलवे स्टेशनों का भी निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। अधिकारियों की मानें तो उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे में यह पहली बार है जब 72 किमी लंबे ट्रैक का निरीक्षण एक साथ किया जा रहा है। निरीक्षण तीन दिन तक चलेगा।

बता दें, डूंगरपुर से रायगढ़ ट्रैक की 72 किमी लंबाई है। बुधवार को जब ट्रायल ट्रेन डूंगरपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची तो यहां के स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने इंजन के आगे ट्रैक पर नारियल फोड़कर पूजन किया और एक दूसरे को सीआरएस निरीक्षण के बाद बिना किसी बाधा के ट्रेन शुरू होने की कामना करते हुए बधाइयां दी। पहले उदयपुर से अहमदाबाद तक मीटरगेज का संचालन होता था। आमान परिवर्तन योजना के तहत 1 दिसंबर 2017 को इस ट्रेन का संचालन बंद कर रेलवे लाइन बदलने का काम शुरू किया गया।

तीन साल बाद बुधवार को इस ट्रैक पर एक बार फिर से ट्रेन चली। डूंगरपुर-रायगढ़ रेलखंड पर ट्रैक का सीआरएस निरीक्षण करने के लिए अजमेर मंडल के अधिकारी, सीआरएस दल और अन्य अधिकारी 18 दिसम्बर को उदयपुर पहुंच जाएंगे। यहां से इसी दिन सड़क मार्ग से अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना होंगे। अहमदाबाद पहुंचने के बाद वहां के अधिकारियों को साथ लेकर 19 दिसम्बर को विशेष ट्रेन से रायगढ़ के लिए रवाना होंगे। अहमदाबाद से रायगढ़ तक सामान्य गति से विशेष ट्रेन चलेंगी लेकिन रायगढ़ से डूंगरपुर तक निरीक्षण के तहत 120 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से विशेष ट्रेन को दौड़ाया जाएगा।

100 रुपए किराए में 5 घंटे का सफर 2.30 घंटे में होगा पूरा

ट्रेन शुरू होने से वागड़ के लाेगाें को बड़ा फायदा होगा। अभी डूंगरपुर से अहमदाबाद बस से यात्रा करनी पड़ती है। 180 किमी की यह यात्रा करीब पांच घंटे में पूरी होती है और किराया भी ज्यादा है। रोडवेज से जाओ तो 150 रुपए, ट्रेवल्स से 200 से 300 रुपए वहीं स्लीपर बस से जाओ तो 300 से 400 रुपए देने पड़ते हैं। इसके अलावा शादी विवाह या फिर त्यौहारी सीजन में यात्री भार बढऩे के साथ ही किराया भी बढ़ जाता है। लेकिन ट्रेन शुरू होने से डूंगरपुर से अहमदाबाद दो से ढाई घंटे में पहुंच जाएंगे और किराया भी करीब 100 रुपए होगा। हालांकि अभी किराया निर्धारण नहीं हुआ है। सीआरएस निरीक्षण के बाद ट्रेन चलने के की अनुमति मिलेगी और फिर इसके बाद रेलवे किराया निर्धारण करेगा।

डूंगरपुर से हिम्मतनगर 70 किमी का सफर, 10 स्टेशनों का होगा निरीक्षण
डूंगरपुर-रायगढ़ रेलखंड पर 10 रेलवे स्टेशन है। डूंगरपुर, सालाशाह थाणा, श्रीभावनात, बिछीवाड़ा, लुसाडिय़ा, सामालाजी, सिनोक, रायगढ़, वीरावाड़ा, हिम्मतनगर स्टेशन बनाए हैं। हिम्मतनगर से रायगढ़ के बीच पहले ही निरीक्षण हो चुका है, अब रायगढ़ से डूंगरपुर तक निरीक्षण कर ट्रैक की मजबूती की परखी जाएगी। इनमें रायगढ़-वीरावाड़ा-हिम्मतनगर रेलखंड पर ट्रैक का सीआरएस निरीक्षण हो चुका है तथा अहमदाबाद से रायगढ़ वाया हिम्मतनगर तक ट्रेन शुरू हो चुकी है। अब सिर्फ रायगढ़ से डूंगरपुर के बीच का ट्रैक का सीआरएस निरीक्षण होना है।

हिम्मतनगर से पैदल आ रहे थे, ट्रैक पर ही सो गए, ट्रायल के दौरान दो युवक घायल

डूंगरपुर-अहमदाबाद रेलवे ट्रैक पर ट्रायल के दौरान बलवाड़ा फाटक से बिछीवाड़ा की तरफ दो किमी दूर दो युवक घायल हो गए। जिन्हें सीआरपीएफ के जवान ने डूंगरपुर अस्पताल लेकर आए। एक व्यक्ति को अधिक चोंट लगी है व एक को मामूली चोंट आई है। दरअसल, मांड़वा नवाघरा निवासी दिनेश पुत्र रामा व रमेश दोनों हिम्मतनगर से पैदल आ रहे थे। इस दौरान दोनों पर रेलवे ट्रैक पर साे गए। नींद आ गई। इनको पता नहीं था कि रेलवे का ट्रायल चल रहा है।

रमेश को चोंट आई है। जिस पर आरपीएफ के एएसआई कैलाशचंद्र दोनों घायल को अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। डॉक्टर ने घायल का उपचार शुुरू किया। ट्रेन की चपेट में करौली और ओड़ा बड़ा के बीच 2 युवक आने से घायल हो गए। घायलों को इसी ट्रेन से जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। उस समय डूंगरपुर बिछीवाड़ा मार्ग पर बने बलवाड़ा रेलवे फाटक को बंद कर दिया गया था। ट्रायल ट्रेन के रुकने व घायलों को लेने तक ट्रेन रुकी रही तो बलवाड़ा फाटक के दोनों तरफ वाहनों की लंबी कतारे लगी गई। ट्रेन जाने के जाने बाद मार्ग सुचारू हुआ।

