वारदात:बलवाड़ा फाटक के पास लूट की वारदात में दो और प्रकरण दर्ज

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
17 अक्टूबर से 1 नवंबर के बीच बलवाड़ा फाटक, करौली, बोखला के पास बदमाशों ने एक दर्जन लूट व चोरी की घटनाएं की है। कोतवाली पुलिस थाने में दर्ज दो मुकदमे के अलावा बलवाड़ा फाटक के पास 17 व 19 अक्टूबर की वारदात के दो ओर प्रकरण दर्ज किए है। रघुनाथपुरा खजुरिया निवासी देवीलाल पुत्र दलपु पारगी ने पुलिस को रिपोर्ट देकर बताया कि 17 अक्टूबर की रात को अहमदाबाद से बाइक लेकर अपने घर जाने निकला था। 18 अक्टूबर की सुबह करीब तीन बजे बलवाड़ा फाटक के आगे निकला तो बिना नंबर की दो बाइक पर 2—2 जने बैठे हुए थे। बदमाशों ने गाड़ी को आड़ी लगा कर रोक दिया।

नीचे उतार दिया। 20 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। बैग में रखी बाल कटिंग मशीन को छीन लिया। इसके अलावा विकासौर भोजातो का ओड़ा निवासी सुखलाल पुत्र लालू ननोमा व देवला निवासी धुलेश्वर पुत्र छगन कलासुआ 19 अक्टूबर को बाइक से घर आ रहे थे। रात 1 बजे बलवाड़ा फाटक से पहले ​एक बिना नंबर की दो बाइक पर 2-2 जने बैठे हुए थे। बदमाशों ने पीछा किया।

बलवाड़ा फाटक से आगे निकलते ही बदमाशों ने पकड़ लिया। सुखलाल की जेब से पांच हजार रुपए, धुलेश्वर की जेब से 9 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए थे। इस पर पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दी गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि बलवाड़ा फाटक के पास पिछले कुछ समय से लूट और मारपीट करने की घटनाओं में लगातार इजाफा हुआ है। इसके चलते पुलिस ने भी यहां पर संदिग्धों की धरपकड़ तेज कर दी है। पिछले कुछ इस बारे में खुलासा भी हो चुका है। वहीं पुलिस की टीम भी लगातार संदिग्धों की तलाश में दबिश दे रही है।

