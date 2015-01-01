पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:वोटिंग के दिन सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
पंचायतराज आम चुनाव को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार ओला ने मतदान दिवस पर संबंधित निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति डूंगरपुर, साबला, आसपुर एवं दोवड़ा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में नगरपरिषद क्षेत्र छोड़ कर 23 नवंबर को अवकाश घोषित किया है।

द्वितीय चरण निर्वाचन क्षेत्र पंचायत समिति सीमलवाड़ा, गलियाकोट एवं चिखली में 27 नवंबर, तृतीय चरण निर्वाचन क्षेत्र पंचायत समिति बिछीवाड़ा एवं झौंथरी में 01 दिसंबर तथा चतुर्थ चरण निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में नगरपालिका क्षेत्र छोड़कर सागवाड़ा में 5 दिसंबर सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया है।

