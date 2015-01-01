पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधान चुनाव:डूंगरपुर, साबला, दोवड़ा और आसपुर में जिला परिषद की 13 और पंचायत समिति की 72 सीटाें पर आज मतदान

डूंगरपुर4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के कारण बदली व्यवस्था : कोरोना के चलते प्रशासन ने मतदान कर्मी के रवाना और सामान लेने के समय भीड़ का कंट्राेल करने के लिए चार नई व्यवस्था बनाई।

पंचायत चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में साेमवार काे डूंगरपुर, साबला, दाेवड़ा और आसपुर पंचायत समिति के 72 सदस्याें के लिए मतदान हाेगा। मतदान सुबह 7.30 से शाम 5 बजे तक हाेगा। इन सीटों के लिए 243 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इसके अलावा जिला परिषद की 13 सीटों के लिए भी मतदाता वोट डालेंगे। हर बूथ पर दो ईवीएम हाेगी। एक वाेटर दो वोट डालेगा। पंचायत समिति आसपुर के के लिए 113 बूथ, डूंगरपुर 133, दोवड़ा 120 और साबला पंचायत समिति के लिए 114 बूथों पर वोट डाले जाएंगे। 3 लाख 50 हजार 332 मतदाता पंजीकृत है।

इन चारों पंचायत समितियों और जिला परिषद की 13 सीटों के लिए कांग्रेस, भाजपा और बीटीपी के बीच अधिकतर सीटों पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला होगा। इसके चलते आदिवासी वोटरों का ध्रुवीकरण होना भी तय है। ऐसे में हारजीत का अंतर कम रहने की संभावना है।

