पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:भरतपुर-भीलवाड़ा में जहरीली शराब से मौतों के बाद चेते, 17 दिन में 97 केस, 68 गिरफ्तार

डूंगरपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 37 हजार लीटर महुवा वाॅश काे नष्ट नहीं किया हाेता ताे 32 लाख रुपए की शराब बिकती

अवैध रूप से शराब बिक्री व निर्माण का जनजाति बहुल डूंगरपुर जिले में बड़ा काराेबार है। राज्य सरकार की सख्ती के बाद पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग की ओर से इस धंधे में शामिल लाेगाें काे लगातार गिरफ्तार किया जा रहा है। हजाराें लीटर महुआ वाॅश काे नष्ट किया है। हाेटल, ढाबाें पर दबिश दी जा रही है। पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग ने अवैध शराब के ठिकानाें पर दबिश देकर कार्यवाही की, लेकिन कुछ कार्यवाही के दाैरान सामने आ रहा है कि अवैध शराब बिक्री व निर्माण का ठिकाना बदला भी है।

देखा जाए ताे राेजाना करीब दाे से ढाई लाख रुपए का अवैध शराब का काराेबार माना जा रहा है। अब तक पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग ने मिलकर 80 अवैध शराब निर्माण की भट्टियाें काे नष्ट कर चुके हैं। वहीं 37 हजार 640 लीटर महुवा वाॅश काे नष्ट किया है। दरअसल, अवैध रूप से अंग्रेजी शराब व बीयर बिकने के साथ ही गांवाें में हथकड शराब बन भी रही है और बिक भी रही है। कम आमदनी के चलते अधिकांश लाेग यह शराब खरीदते हैं।

क्याेंकि ठेके पर मिलने वाली शराब व अवैध रूप से बिक रही शराब में अंतर रहता है। ठेके पर मिलने वाली शराब डेढ से दाे गुना रेट ज्यादा हाेता है। वहीं काेराेना काल के दाैरान अधिकृत शराब ठेके बंद हाेने के कारण गांव गांव में गुपचुप रुप से इसका निर्माण व बिक्री शुरू हुई।

इसका खामियाजा अधिकृत शराब ठेकेदाराें काे भुगतना पड रहा है। वहीं अधिकृत शराब ठेकेदाराें काे हाे रहे नुकसान के पीछे यह भी कारण माना जा रहा है कि शराब के दाम में बढाेतरी हाेना, लाेगाें की आमदनी कम हाेने व खरीदने की क्षमता कम हाेने से सस्ती शराब काे खरीदा जा रहा है।

शराब ठेकेदार से जुडे एसाेसिएशन का कहना है कि देशी शराब की बिक्री पर काफी असर पड रहा है। वही अधिकृत शराब दुकानाें पर बिक नहीं रही है। इसका कारण अवैध रूप से शराब की बिक्री है। इस पर स्थायी अंकुश लगने पर शराब ठेकेदार के साथ राज्य सरकार काे फायदा हाेगा।
17 दिन में 37 हजार 640 लीटर महुवा वाॅश नष्ट : दरअसल, राज्य सरकार की ओर से अवैध शराब के खिलाफ 16 जनवरी से घाेषित अभियान चल रहा है। पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने कार्यवाही कर 16 दिन में डूंगरपुर जिले में 36 हजार 420 लीटर महुआ वाॅश नष्ट किया है। इसमें आबकारी विभाग ने 9660 लीटर व पुलिस ने 26 हजार 760 लीटर महुआ वाॅश नष्ट किया है।

इन 16 दिनाें में 77 शराब निर्माण की भट्टिया ताेडी गई। इसके अलावा चालू हालत में पांच भट्टियां माैके पर मिली, जिसे भी नष्ट किया गया। हथकड शराब की 1169 बाेतल मिली। वहीं बीयर की 146 बाेत्तल मिली। इस दाैरान दाे चाैपहिया वाहनाें काे पकडा है। इसके बाद एक फरवरी से चल रहे इस अभियान के तहत दाे दिन में तीन भट्टिया नष्ट की।

1220 लीटर महुआ वाॅश नष्ट किया। इस तरह से पुलिस व अाबकारी विभाग ने 17 दिन में 160 जगह पर दबिश देकर 97 मुकदमे दर्ज किए। अब तक 78 आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है। 16 जनवरी से चल रहे अभियान में अब तक 37 हजार 640 लीटर महुवा वाॅश काे नष्ट किया गया है।

ऐसे में सामने आए आंकडे से बडे स्तर पर अवैध काराेबार की तरफ इशारा कर रहा है। हालांकि पुलिस व आबकारी विभाग की सक्रियता से लगातार कार्यवाही जारी है। अवैध शराब में हाेटल, ढाबाें पर बिकने वाली शराब, हथकढ़ शराब भी शामिल है।

ऐसे समझे आंकड़ाें का गणित..
दरअसल, सूत्राें से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार डूंगरपुर जिले में प्रतिदिन का अवैध शराब काराेबार करीब ढाई लाख रुपए का बताया जा रहा है। इस हिसाब से हर माह करीब 75 लाख रुपये की अवैध शराब बिक्री हाेने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। इस हिसाब से साल भर में यह आकडा निकाला जाए ताे करीब 9 कराेड रुपये का काराेबार माना जा रहा है।

वहीं हथकड शराब की बात करें ताे एक लीटर महुवा वाॅश से 750 एमएल शराब का निर्माण हाेता है। यदि 750 एमएल की एक बाेतल का दाम यदि 70 से 100 रुपये माना जाए ताे पकडी गई 37 हजार 640 लीटर महुवा वाॅश काे नष्ट नहीं किया जाता ताे करीब 32 लाख रुपये का काराेबार हाे जाता। हालांकि, पुलिस व आबकारी की सक्रियता ने बड़ी मात्रा में महुवा वाॅश काे पकडा है।

डीएसटी ने दबिश देकर पकड़ी 60 हजार की शराब

अवैध शराब कारोबार के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियान को लेकर जिला स्पेशल टीम ने मंगलवार को पुलिस थाना वरदा क्षेत्र के टामटिया गांव में कार्रवाई कर 15 पेटी अंग्रेजी शराब पकडी। जिसमें शराब की कीमत 60 हजार रुपए बताई जा रही है।

दरअसल, डीएसटी को मुखबिर के जरिए सूचना मिलने पर टामटिया गांव में एक घर में अवैध अंग्रेजी शराब व बीयर को छिपा कर रखा है। सूचना पर टामटिया निवासी आरोपी मनोहर पुत्र गटुलाल परमार के घर से 15 पेटी शराब मिली। इस पर आरोपी को डिटेन कर पुलिस थाना वरदा को सुपुर्द कर दिया है।

पुलिस की तरफ से आबकारी अधिनियम में मामला दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। टीम में धर्मवीर सिंह, नवीन, महावीर, मानशंकर, पंकज मौजूद रहे।

नुकसान ताे हाेता है तो, आंकलन करना मुश्किल
आबकारी विभाग का इस वित्तीय वर्ष का 235 कराेड का लक्ष्य मिला है। इसके मुकाबले 117 कराेड रुपये का लक्ष्य अर्जित कर लिया है। अवैध शराब व हथकढ शराब से नुकसान ताे हाेता है, लेकिन इसका आंकलन करना मुश्किल है। विभाग की ओर से अवैध शराब के खिलाफ कार्यवाही का अभियान लगातार जारी है।
- महेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, आबकारी अधिकारी, डूंगरपुर

सूचना देने वाले का नाम रखा जाएगा गाेपनीय
अवैध शराब निर्माण करने वालो के विरुद्ध लगातार अभियान जारी रहेगा। आम जनता से अपील की जाती है कि आपके आसपास जहां कही भी अवैध हथकढ शराब का निर्माण हो रहा है ताे उसकी सूचना पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम डूंगरपुर के बेसिक नंबर 02964-230344 और माेबाइल नंबर 8764858500 पर फ़ोटो, वीडियो भेज कर या फोन करके सूचने दें। शराब माफियाओं के विरुद्ध विधिक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। सूचना देने वाले का नाम गाेपनीय रखा जाएगा।
- सुधीर जाेशी, एसपी डूंगरपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser