परेशानी:टामटिया बांध की नहर का गेट क्षतिग्रस्त होने से फिजूल बह रहा पानी, बढ़ी परेशानी

सागवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खेतों में पानी भरा होने से किसानों को बुआई करने में हो रही है अनावश्यक देरी

टामटिया बांध से निकलने वाली नहर का मुख्य गेट क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। गेट पूरी तरह से बंद नहीं होने से पानी फिजूल में बहकर खेतों में जा रहा है। इससे खेतों में बुवाई नहीं हो पा रही है।

खेतों में पानी भरा हुआ होने से किसानों को गेहूं, चना, सरसों जैसी फसल की बुआई में अनावश्यक देरी हो रही है। वहीं सीजन में समय पर बुआई नहीं होने पर पैदावार में नुकसान होने का डर भी सता रहा है। कुछ किसानों ने बुआई कर दी है, उन खेतों में उगी गेहूं की फसल भी पानी में डूब गई है, ऐसे में उन किसानों की मेहनत और बीज बेकार गया।

किसानों ने बताया कि समस्या के बारे में सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को जानकारी देकर समाधान की मांग की पर समस्या का अभी तक समाधान नहीं हुआ है। गेट के साथ ही बांध की नहर भी जगह जगह पर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।

टामटिया बांध में 85 एमसीएफटी पानी रहता है। पहले इस बांध से भागेला लावड़ी, बरबोदनिया, गुलाबपुरा, पाड़ला हांडलिया समेत कई गांवों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी दिया जाता था, लेकिन इसके बाद नहर के समुचित रखरखाव के अभाव में नहर टूट जाने और आबादी क्षेत्र में नहर में कचरा व नालियों का गंदा पानी डाला जाने से नहर नकारा साबित हो रही है।

मौजूदा समय में बांध के आधे से एक किमी दायरे में टामटिया गांव में नहर के आसपास के खेतों की सिंचाई के लिए भी पानी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। नहर क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण गांव के आतमणा तालाब और आसपास के खेतों में पानी जमा रहता है।

आबादी क्षेत्र से गुजरने से नहर बनी कूड़ादान : टामटिया बांध के पूर्वी-दक्षिणी छोर से मात्र एक नहर निकाली गई है। इससे टामटिया ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में मोरन नदी के किनारे के कुछ खेतों को ही पानी मिल पाता है। नहर नीची और खेत ऊंचाई पर होने से ज्यादातर खेतों में नहर से सिंचाई नहीं हो पाती है। यह नहर टामटिया गांव में आबादी क्षेत्र के बीच से होकर गुजरने से कूड़ादान बन गई है। कई जगहों पर अतिक्रमण का शिकार भी हो चुकी है।

नहर की समय समय पर सफाई भी नहीं हो रही है। ऐसे में इसका पानी अंतिम छोर भागेला - लावड़ी तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहा है। पटवारी विनय पूंजोत ने बताया कि 3.20 मीटर भराव क्षमता वाले इस बांध से करीब 670 हैक्टेयर भूमि में सिंचाई हो सकती है। बहरहाल नहर की वर्तमान स्थिति के कारण किसानों को नहर और बांध का अपेक्षित फायदा नहीं हो रहा है।

नहर के गेट दुरुस्त करने, नहर की सफाई और सुदृढ़ीकरण के लिए एस्टीमेट भेजा गया है, लेकिन बजट नहीं मिला है। पर्याप्त बजट मिलने पर ही कार्य संभव है। अभी बांध में पानी कम होने पर गेट को अस्थाई रूप से ठीक किया जाएगा।
-हितेश मीणा, एईएन जलसंसाधन विभाग, सागवाड़ा।

