विशेष रियायत:बिना मेहरम हजयात्रा पर महिलाओं को मिलेगी विशेष रियायत

डूंगरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 2020 की हज यात्रा करने के लिए आवेदन करने वाली इस श्रेणी की सभी महिलाएं हज पर जा सकेगी

हज कमेटी ऑफ इंडिया ने हज एक्शन प्लान 2021 की घोषणा कर दी। बिना मेहरम यानी पुरुषों के बिना हज यात्रा पर जाने वाली महिलाओं को हज यात्रा 2021 में केन्द्रीय हज कमेटी विशेष राहत देने जा रहा है। 2020 में हज यात्रा का आवेदन करने वाली इन महिलाओं को 2021 में भी पात्रता मिलेगी। कोविड-19 के चलते इस साल हज नहीं हुआ था, ऐसे में 2020 की हज यात्रा के लिए जिन महिलाओं ने आवेदन किए, वह सभी 2021 में हज पर जा सकेंगी। 2019 में करीब 15 हजार ऐसी महिलाएं थी जिन्होंने बिना मेहरम के हज यात्रा के आवेदन किए थे।

नए आवेदन करने वाली इस श्रेणी की महिलाओं को भी हज 2021 पर बिना लॉटरी जाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। हालांकि कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार हज यात्रा के लिए कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं। इससे जुड़ी हुई पूरी गाइडलाइन जल्दी ही जारी होने वाली है। फिलहाल जनवरी में लॉटरी के जरिए हज यात्रियों का चयन होगा और जुलाई में भारत से हज से यात्री जा सकेंगे।

केन्द्रीय अल्पसंख्यक मामलात मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार 2018 में केन्द्र सरकार ने बिना मेहरम महिलाओं को हज यात्रा की योजना शुरू की थी। 2018 व 19 में इसके तहत बिना मेहरम के हज पर करीब तीन हजार महिलाओं ने हज यात्रा की। भारत से 2018 में 1.75 लाख आजमीन हज पर गए थे। इनमें बिना मेहरम के भी 1308 महिलाओं के आवेदन आए थे, जो बिना मेहरम के हज पर जाना चाहती थी। हज के लिए उड़ान, अहमदाबाद, बेंगलुरू, कोच्चि, दिल्ली, गुवाहाटी, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, लखनऊ, मुंबई और श्रीनगर से जाएंगी। पूर्व में राजस्थान की हज फ्लाइट जयपुर से जाती थी।

इस बार सिर्फ 18 से 65 साल के लोगों को ही हज की अनुमति होगी। हज आवेदन फार्म 7 नवंबर से मिलेंगे। फार्म जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 10 दिसंबर है। बिना पुरुष रिश्तेदार के हज जाने वाली महिलाएं चार महिलाओं के बजाय सिर्फ 3-3 का ग्रुप बनाकर आवेदन कर सकेंगी तथा महिलाओं के लिए 500 सीटें आरक्षित की गयी हैं। अगर आवेदन फार्म कोटे से अधिक जमा हुए तो जनवरी 2021 में लॉटरी निकालकर यात्रियों का चयन किया जाएगा।

