चौपाल:ग्रामीणों से सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित कर प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करने का आह्वान

गणेशपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पादरड़ी बड़ी में कलेक्टर की रात्रि चौपाल, नहीं पहुंचे कलेक्टर

सागवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के ग्राम पंचायत पादरड़ी बड़ी में उपखंड अधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में चौपाल हुई। सागवाड़ा उपखंड अधिकारी राजिव द्विवेदी ने ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कोविड-19 की वैश्विक महामारी पर ग्रामीणों का ध्यान आकर्षित करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है, उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित कर प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करने के लिए आह्वान किया।

ग्रामीणों को मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से पहनने और संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं को धरातल पर पहुंचाने के लिए कहा। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग नहीं करवाने पर खाद्य सुरक्षा का लाभ नहीं दिया जाएगा। चाैपाल में सागवाड़ा तहसीलदार मयूर शर्मा, विकास अधिकारी सुनील शाह, पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिशासी अभियंता जयशंकर पंड्या, सरपंच पादरड़ी बड़ी लीला देवी, सचिव विनोद गुप्ता, पटवारी प्रीतम, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह चौधरी, समस्त विभागीय अधिकारी, सरपंच ग्राम पंचायत पादरड़ी बड़ी एवं ग्रामवासी मौजूद रहे।

सड़क-बिजली-पानी प्रमुख समस्याएं
ग्रामीणों की विभिन्न समस्याओं मे विकलांग पेंशन, बिजली का मीटर बदलने, पीएम आवास योजना, खाद्य सुरक्षा, अतिक्रमण हटाने, पेंशन योजना का लाभ दिलाने, पालनहार योजना, ग्राम पंचायत में साफ सफाई, वार्ड 5 व 6 सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए, नालियों का पानी तालाब में जाने संबंधित, चारागाह भूमि पर भूमि आवंटन, विद्यालय के नजदीक शराब की दुकान होने, 11 केवी लाइन के तार जमीन को छूते हुए, आदिवासी मोहल्ले में एक हैंडपंप है वो भी खराब होने, आबादी क्षेत्र में बने कुएं में गंदा पानी जाने, तातोला में भाणजी के घर से मुख्य सड़क, पटिया मोड़ से सीसी सड़क पर डामरीकरण होने व पिछले तीन सालों से पेच वर्क नहीं होने, श्मशान घाट का निर्माण व चार दीवारी निर्माण सहित आदि समस्याओं को लेकर ग्रामीणों की विभिन्न समस्याओं एवं परिवेदनाओं पर उचित कार्रवाई करने के लिए आश्वासन दिया। विभिन्न विभागीय अधिकारियों ने विभाग से संबंधित योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी।

