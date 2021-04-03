पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी का मामला:महंत के कक्ष को रस्सी से बंदकर संगमेश्वर मंदिर में दानपेटी चाेरी

गणेशपुर2 घंटे पहले
गणेशपुर. सीसीटीवी में दिखे संदिग्ध। - Dainik Bhaskar
गणेशपुर. सीसीटीवी में दिखे संदिग्ध।
  • दान पेटी में थे करीब 50 हजार की नकदी, सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी ताेड़े

आसपुर पंचायत समिति के देवला स्थित प्रसिद्ध मंदिर संगमेश्वर में बुधवार की रात्रि को चोरों ने मंदिर में चोरी को अंजाम दिया। चोरों ने पहले महंत अशोक गिरी के कमरे को पहले रस्सी से बंद कर किया। इसके बाद मंदिर में रखी दान पेटी काे ताेड़कर उसमें रखे करीब 40 हजार की नगदी ले भागे।

चोरों ने सीसीटीवी के 5 कैमरे भी ताेड़ दिए। सुबह जब महंत अशोक गिरी उठे तो उनका दरवाजा बाहर रस्सी से बंद था। उन्होंने जैसे तैसे करके अपना दरवाजा खोला तो देखा मंदिर परिसर में सामान बिखरा हुआ था। इस पर आसपास के ग्रामीणों को बुलाया और देखा तथा दान पेटी को तोड़कर चोरों द्वारा उसमें रखे लगभग 40 हजार चुरा कर ले गए।

मौके पर थानाधिकारी रूपलाल जाब्ते के साथ पहुंचे। यहां एक सीसीटीवी के फुटेज काे खंगाला ताे उसमें 3 चोर सीसीटीवी में दिखे। घटना की खबर मिलते ही यहां बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण भी इकट्ठा हो गए थे। पुलिस ने आश्वासन देते कहा कि पुलिस मामले की पूरी गंभीरता से जांच कर जल्द ही चाेराें काे पकड़ेगी।

