वारदात:चैन स्नैचिंग वारदात में शामिल 3 गिरफ्तार, एक नाबालिग डिटेन

घाटोल7 घंटे पहले
घाटोल कस्बे में 10 दिसंबर को घर के बाहर बैठी वृद्धा के गले से बाइक सवार 3 बदमाशों द्वारा चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदात काे अंजाम देने के मामले में खमेरा थाना पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए वारदात का खुलासा कर तीन शातिर बदमाश गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही वारदात में शामिल एक नाबालिग को डिटेन किया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि 10 दिसंबर को घाटोल निवासी हंसमुख पुत्र मनोहरलाल परसोलिया ने खमेरा थाना में चेन स्नेचिंग की रिपोर्ट दी थी।जिसमें बताया था उनकी मां घर के बाहर आंगन में बैठी थी। तभी बाइक सवार तीन बदमाश आए और उसकी मां शकुंतला के गले से सोने की चेन झपट्टा मार कर ले गए। पुलिस ने उक्त मामले को गंभीरता लेते हुए बांसवाड़ा एसपी कविंद्र सिंह सागर के निर्देशन में टीम गठित कर मामले की जांच की। मुखबिर से मिली जानकारी पर खमेरा थाना पुलिस ने रामलाल पिता जगमाल, रामलाल पिता रूपलाल को गिरफ्तार किया।

साथ ही वारदात में शामिल एक नाबालिग को डिटेन कर पूछताछ की गई। पुलिस पूछताछ में घाटोल सहित आरोपियों ने एक मुल्जिम योगेश के साथ नरवाली में घर के बाहर बैठी बजुर्ग महिला से चैन स्नैचिंग की वारदात कबूल की। थाना पुलिस द्वारा योगेश को गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ करने पर योगेश ने अपने साथी योगेश ढोली, विकास उर्फ तूफान ढोली के साथ मिलकर पिछले साल नवंबर में पीपलखूंट कस्बे में बस स्टैंड से एक व्यापारी से सोने चांदी से भरा बैग लूटने, दानपुर में एक व्यापारी से साथी योगेश, सुनील व रोशन के साथ मिलकर व्यापारी के गले से सोने की चेन लूटने की वारदात कबूल की।

