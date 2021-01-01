पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़ाबंदी:भाजपा ने जिले में ताे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी का रुख एमपी

कुशलगढ़3 घंटे पहले
कुशलगढ़ में निकाय चुनाव काे लेकर गुरुवार शाम काे 5 बजे मतदान पूरा हाेते ही बाड़ेबंदी शुरू हाे गई। इसमें सबसे पहले भाजपा के सभी 20 प्रत्याशी बस से बाड़ाबंदी में शामिल हुए। भाजपा के दाे गुट बनने के कारण यह बाड़ाबंदी काफी जरूरी है। ये सभी प्रत्याशी बांसवाड़ा में ही घूम रहे हैं, जिसके इंतेजाम पार्टी द्वारा ही किया है।

इधर, कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी गुरुवार काे कुशलगढ़ में ही रहे, लेकिन शुक्रवार रात काे उनके बाड़ेबंदी में जाने की सूचना है। अब देखना है कि विधायक रमीला खड़िया अपने क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशियों काे कुशलगढ़ की सत्ता पाने के लिए क्या समीकरण बैठाती है। इधर, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों की भी बाड़ेबंदी की है। जानकारी के अनुसार 6 से 7 प्रत्याशी बाड़ेबंदी में मध्यप्रदेश के लिए गुरुवार रात काे रवाना हाे चुके हैं।

इन प्रत्याशियों में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बागी भी शामिल हैं। हालांकि निर्दलीयों का नेतृत्व काैन कर रहा है इसकी पुष्टि ताे नहीं है, लेकिन अंदरुनी ताैर पर आ रही जानकारी में निर्दलीयों के बाड़ेबंदी के इंतेजाम भाजपा नेता करणी सिंह द्वारा करना सामने आ रहा है। इनके अलावा शेष निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बीटीपी के समर्थक माने जा रहे हैं।

9 बजे शुरू होगी मतगणना
कुशलगढ़ नगर पालिका चुनाव की मतगणना 31 जनवरी को तहसील कार्यालय परिसर कुशलगढ़ में स्थित सभागार के कमरा नंबर दो में होगी। मतगणना रविवार को सुबह 9 बजे शुरू होगी। मतगणना कक्ष में 5 टेबलंे लगाई जाएगी। बीस वार्डों के लिए चार राउंड में मतगणना होगी।

