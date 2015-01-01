पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेरोना गाइड लाइन:बदरेल अस्पताल में काेरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना कराने में लापरवाही

नवागांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अस्पताल जहां लोग उपचार के लिए आते हैं, लेकिन इन दिनों आंबापुरा क्षेत्र में बदरेल में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में अस्पताल प्रबंधन की लापरवाही के चलते कोरोना गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ती नजर आई। एक तरफ सरकार जहां मास्क नहीं पहनने पर जुर्माना राशि बढ़ा रही है साथ ही कोरोना गाइड लाइन की सख्ती से पालना कराने के लिए नियमों को सख्त कर रही है, वहीं सरकारी कार्मिक ही इसकी अनदेखी करते नजर आ रहे हैं। मामला आंबापुरा क्षेत्र में बदरेल सीएचसी का है। यहां सोमवार को महिलाओं के नसबंदी ऑपरेशन में अस्पताल में आने वाली महिलाओं की इतनी भीड़ एक साथ आने से अस्पताल के मुख्य दरवाजे से ऑपरेशन थियेटर तक खड़े रहने की जगह नहीं थी। वहीं करीब 4 फिट चौड़े और 20 से 25 फिट लंबे गलियारे में 50 से 60 महिलाएं बैठी नजर आई। पूरे अस्पताल परिसर में ग्रामीणों की भीड़ थी, लेकिन कहीं भी कोरोना की गाइडलाइन कि पालना नही हो रही थी। अस्पताल में मौजूद चिकित्सा स्टाफ ने महिलाओं को मास्क पहनने की हिदायत देना आवश्यक नहीं समझा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें