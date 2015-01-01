पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:100 लाेगाें की पाबंदी, तीन दिन चल रहा खाना मेहमानों को अलग-अलग दिन का भेज रहे न्याेता

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंद्रपोल गेट पर स्थित अरविंद पवार के पुत्र की शादी में दूल्हा सहित सभी ने मास्क लगाया।
  • 500 शादियों पर संकट, कार्ड छपा लिए अब एसडीएम कार्यालय में लगा रहे हैं अर्जी, अभी तक प्रशासन के पास 168 आवेदन पहुंचे

कोरोना वायरस के एक बार फिर से मामले बढ़ने के चलते सरकार ने सख्ती दिखाई है। जिसके चलते जिले में 500 शादियों पर संकट मंडरा रहा है। अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से शादियों पर लगी रोक के बाद 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम के विवाह के साथ हटने जा रही है। 11 दिसंबर तक शादियों का मुहूर्त हैं। लेकिन अब सरकार के नए आदेशों के चलते जिन परिवारों को 1-2 दिन में शादियों की रस्म शुरू करनी थी वे अब प्रशासन को अर्जी देकर शादी की अनुमित देने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा बहुत से परिवारों ने परचून, हलवाई व मिठाइयों की बुकिंग भी कैंसिल करवाई। जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लाेग शामिल नहीं हाे सकते हैं।

लापरवाही पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना देना हाेगा। इसके अलावा रिसोर्ट व पैलेस आदि सीज हाेंगे। सरकार की ओर से आदेशों में 100 से अधिक लोगों को शामिल होने पर रोक के बाद अब शादी करने वालों ने भी नया फार्मूला निकाला है। अब शादी के कार्ड में हर मेहमान को अलग अलग समय भी दिया जा रहा है। लक्ष्मी प्रिटिंग के मालिक विनय भावसार ने बताया कि किस मेहमान को किस समय खाने के लिए आना है, उसका कॉलम भी बनाया जा रहा है। साथ ही कई लोगों ने शादी के भोजन के लिए 3-4 दिन रखे हैं जिससे 4 दिनों में सभी मेहमान भी आ जाए और एक साथ 100 से ज्यादा भीड़ भी नहीं हो।

इसके अलावा शादी के कार्ड में कोरोना वायरस की गाइडलाइन को लेकर भी आने वाले मेहमानों से अपील की जा रही है। जिसमें लिखा जा रहा है की शादी में आने के समय मास्क लगाए और दो गज की दूरी की पालना करें। वहीं कार्ड प्रिटिंग करने वाले नासीर ने बताया की अब लोग केवल 100 से नीचे ही कार्ड छपवा रहे हैं। जो पहले कम से कम 500 कार्ड तो हर कोई छपवाता था जिससे कोरोना काल में उनको नुकसान हो रहा है।

वाटिका संचालक लाेगाें की संख्या पर नजर रखने के लिए अलग से कर्मचारी रखेंगे: कोरोना वायरस के बाद सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन को लेकर रिसोर्ट और पैलेस मालिक एसडीएम पर्वत सिंह चूडावत के साथ बैठक की। जिसमें एसडीएम पर्वत सिंह ने नई गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए कहा। साथ ही हर शादी की रिकॉर्डिंग वाटिका मालिक को एसडीएम कार्यालय में जमा करनी होगी।

वाटिका में स्टॉफ सहित 100 लोगों से ज्यादा शामिल नहीं हो सकते हैं। इसके बाद वाटिका मालिक मॉनिटरिंग के लिए एक सदस्य को अलग से रखेंगे। उसके पास टोकन रहेगा। शादी में शामिल होने वालों को टोकन दिया जाएगा। अगर वाटिका से बाहर जाएगा तभी किसी दूसरों को टोकन के माध्यम से ही एंट्री मिलेगी।

प्रशासन के पास अनुमति के लिए लग रही है भीड़: प्रशासन की ओर से शादी समारोहों में मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित करने और सूचना न देने पर कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी के बाद अब शादी की अनुमति के लिए लोग एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसमें कई लोग तो ऐसे भी मिलें जिन्होंने शादी की तारीख और कार्ड भी छपा दिए गए अब शादी की अनुमति की गुहार लगा रहे हैं। प्रशासन के बाद अब तक 168 सूचना पहुंच गई है। जिसमें बांसवाड़ा 50, बागीदौरा 40, गढ़ी 47, कुशलगढ़ 18, घाटोल 06, सज्जनगढ़ 04, आनंदपुरी 03 शादी समारोहों के आयोजनों की सूचना जमा करवाई गई।

इसी दौरान प्रशासन समारोहों में मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित रखने के निर्देशों की पालना करने के लिए मैरिज पैलेसों व अन्य समारोह स्थलों का निरीक्षण करेगा। आवेदकों को शादी समारोह की सूचना दो प्रतियोें में देना अनिवार्य है। इसमें समारोह आयोजन की दिनांक, स्थल, आवदेक, वर व वधू के आईडी प्रूफ की फोटो प्रति व मेहमानों की संख्या नाम सहित होना जरूरी है।

जो मेहमान आ रहे उनकी पहचान हो इसलिए मास्क पर लिखवाया कि लड़के वाले-लड़की वाले
शादियों में कोरोना वायरस से बचाव को लेकर अलग-अलग तरह के भी मास्क बनाए जा रहे हैं। दाहोद रोड पर स्थित गिफ्ट की दुकान के मालिक जैनिश जैन ने बताया कि अलग-अलग कलर, अलग-अलग डिजाइन के साथ मास्क बना रहे हैं। साथ ही खास बात यह है कि उसमें फोटो के साथ नाम भी लिखवाए जा रहे हैं। जैसे लड़की वाले दुल्हनिया और लड़के वाले दूल्हा मास्क पर लिखवा रहे हैं। जैनिश के पास अभी तक 10 शादियों के ऑर्डर आ चुके हैं। यह मास्क 40 से 80 रुपए तक बनाए जा रहे हैं।

