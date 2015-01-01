पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव का प्रथम चरण:विधानसभा चुनाव से गढ़ी में 10.76% घाटाेल में 8.86 फीसदी मतदान कम

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
बांसवाड़ा. जो हाल मतदान दलों की रवानगी के समय थे, वही हाल ईवीएम मशीन जमा कराते समय गोविंद गुरु कॉलेज में फिर दिखे।

काेराेनाकाल के बावजूद लाेगाें ने पंचायतीराज के पहले चरण के चुनाव में मतदान का फर्ज निभाया। हालांकि मतदान के आंकड़े विधानसभा और लाेकसभा चुनाव की तुलना में कम दिखे। तीनाें पंचायत समितियों में सबसे अधिक मतदान 76.95 प्रतिशत घाटाेल में हुआ। अरथूना में 73.54 और गढ़ी पंचायत समिति में 67.85 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

कुल 3 लाख 97 हजार 513 मतदाता थे, जिसमें 2 लाख 92 हजार 105 लाेगाें ने मतदान किया। तीनाें पंचायत समितियाें में कुल मतदान 73.48 फीसदी हुआ। घाटोल, अरथूना, गढ़ी पंचायत समिति की कुल 69 सीटों पर 223 प्रत्याशियाें और जिला परिषद की 10 सीटों के लिए 33 प्रत्याशियों का भविष्य अब ईवीएम में कैद हाे गया है। काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते लाेग मास्क लगाकर ताे पहुंचे लेकिन पुलिस और प्रशासन साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करा पाए। जबकि पड़ाैसी जिले में डूंगरपुर में इस मामले में अच्छा काम हुआ। घाटाेल पंचायत समिति में भले ही सर्वाधिक 76.47 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है।

लेकिन पिछले दाे साल में यानी विधानसभा चुनाव से अब तक मतदान में 8.86 प्रतिशत गिरावट आई है। वहीं लोकसभा चुनाव से 4.96 फीसदी कम मतदान हुअा। घाटोल में विधानसभा चुनाव में 85.33% और लोकसभा चुनाव में 81.43% मतदान हुआ था। गढ़ी विधानसभा चुनाव में 78.61 प्रतिशत मतदान हुई जाे अब 67.85 प्रतिशत पर रहा। यानि 10.76 प्रतिशत गिरावट देखने काे मिली। लोकसभा चुनाव में 75.28% मतदान हुआ अभी 7.43 प्रतिशत कम मतदान हुआ है।

अरथूना के मंडेलापाड़ा में सबसे ज्यादा 83.28 प्रतिशत मतदान: अरथूना में सबसे अधिक 83.28 प्रतिशत मतदान मंडेलापाड़ा ग्राम पंचायत में हुअा। जहां 2314 में से 1927 मतदाताअाें ने वोट किया। सबसे कम मतदान मलाना ग्राम पंचायत में 51.63 प्रतिशत हुआ। 2857 मतदाताओं में 1475 ने मतदान किया।

