बदलाव:अजमेर बोर्ड से 10वीं-12वीं उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को मिलेगा लाभ, डिजिटल तिजौरी में सुरक्षित रहेंगे बोर्ड के दस्तावेज

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड द्वारा 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज अपलोड होंगे, सीबीएसई की तरह सुविधा देने की तैयारी

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर बोर्ड से दसवीं और बारहवीं उत्तीर्ण करोड़ों विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत की खबर है। बोर्ड ने डिजिटल लॉकर सुविधा के तहत अब 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज उपलब्ध करवाने की शुरुआत कर दी है। अब छात्र-छात्राओं के पिछले 7 सालों के दस्तावेज जैसे अंकतालिका, प्रमाण पत्र, प्रवजन प्रमाण पत्र आदि डिजिटल लॉकर में हमेशा के लिए सुरक्षित रहेंगे।

जिससे आरबीएसइ के विद्यार्थी भी सीबीएसइ की भांति इनका सुविधानुसार उपयोग कर सकेंगे। डिजिटल लॉकर की सुविधा मिलने के बाद विद्यार्थी जब चाहे अपने दस्तावेज की प्रतिलिपि खुद ही निकाल सकेंगे। इसके लिए उन्हें माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अथवा विद्यार्थी सेवा केन्द्र में आवेदन करने अथवा वहां चक्कर काटने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी।

दस्तावेजों की रहेगी पूरी सुरक्षा और गोपनीयता
बोर्ड की इस सुविधा से दस्तावेज हमेशा के लिए विद्यार्थियों के लॉकर में सुरक्षित रहेंगे। यह डिजिटल लॉकर उनके आधार कार्ड से लिंक होगा। इसके लिए उन्हें बाकायदा अलग से आईडी भी मिलती हैं। कोई भी विद्यार्थी अथवा व्यक्ति किसी अन्य का डिजिटल लॉकर नहीं खोल सकता। इसमें मोबाइल एप या कंप्यूटर वेबसाइट पर उन्हें लिंक करना होगा। इसके लिए मोबाइल पर ओटीपी जनरेट होगा। बाद में दिए गए चरणों को फॉलो करने पर बच्चों को संबंधित दस्तावेज उपलब्ध हो जाएगा।
सीबीएसई है देश में अव्वल: देश के सभी बोर्डों जैसे सीबीएसई, आइसीएसई व राज्य बोर्डों में से डिजिटल लॉकर और मार्कशीट सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के मामले में सीबीएसइ सबसे ऊपर है। बोर्ड बीते चार-पांच साल से विद्यार्थियों को डिजिटल अंकतालिका की सुविधा उपलब्ध करा रहा है। सभी विद्यार्थियों का डाटा डिजिटल वॉलेट में सुरक्षित रहता है। विद्यार्थी जब चाहे तब वॉलेट से अपने डाटा की जांच कर सकते हैं।

ये फायदे मिलेंगे

  • विद्यार्थी जब मन करे तब डिजिटल लॉकर पर दस्तावेजों को देख सकेंगे ।
  • दस्तावेज डाउनलोड कर उसका प्रिंट आउट निकाल सकेंगे।
  • सरकारी-निजी संस्थाएं, शिक्षण संस्थान दस्तावेजों का ऑनलाइन सत्यापन कर सकेंगे।
  • भर्ती एजेंसियां द्वारा भी जरूरत पडऩे पर अंकतालिकाओं और प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन हो सकेगा।
  • दस्तावेजों के गुम अथवा चोरी होने का डर नहीं रहेगा।

वेबसाइट पर पंजीकरण
डीजी लॉकर की सुविधा में अब बोर्ड की ओर से 2014 से 2020 तक के दस्तावेज उपलब्ध करवाए गए हैं। विद्यार्थी मोबाइल ऐप या कम्प्यूटर के माध्यम से डिजिटल लॉकर की अधिकृत वेबसाइट पर पंजीकरण करवाकर इसका इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं। इस सुविधा में आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, पेन कार्ड जैसे दस्तावेज भी नि:शुल्क सहेजे जा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
