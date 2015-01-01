पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:घाटोल में 120 वर्ष की रकमी, गढ़ी पंचायत समिति के बोरी में व्हीलचेयर के साथ मतदान केंद्र पहुंची महिला

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
अरथूना. पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर जौलाना में मास्क बांधकर मतदान के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता।
  • घाटोल, अरथूना, गढ़ी पंचायत समिति की कुल 69 सीटों पर 223 और जिला परिषद की 10 सीटों के लिए 33 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद

जिले में पंचायत समिति चुनाव 2020 का सोमवार पहले चरण का शांतिपूर्ण समापन हो गया। जिसमें तीन पंचायत समिति घाटोल, अरथूना, गढ़ी की कुल 69 सीटों पर 223 प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे, वहीं जिला परिषद की 10 सीट के लिए हुए चुनाव में 33 उम्मीदवार अपना भाग्य अजमा रहे थे। अब इन सभी की चुनावी जीत-हार की किस्मत ईवीएम में कैद हो गई है।

सुबह से ही मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाताओं का आना जाना लगा रहा। कोरोना वायरस के चलते प्रशासन ने भी कई तरह की इंतजाम बूथों पर किए गए। जिसमें कई बूथ में एंट्री से पहले सेनेटाइजर, तापमान चेक करने के अलावा मतदाताओं के लिए गोले भी बनाए गए जिससे की सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का ख्याल रखा जाए। हालांकि इसकी पूरी पालना नहीं हाेती दिखी।

वहीं कई बूथ ऐसे भी थे जहां ज्यादा भीड़ के चलते सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ती हुई दिखाई दी। वहीं कई जगहों पर मतदाता अपने वाहनों से आए तो कहीं गाड़ियों में भरकर भीड़ के साथ मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंचते नजर आए। हांलाकि पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से मतदाताओं को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए टोकते नजर आ रहे थे।

पर्यवेक्षक ने मतदान केंद्रों, आरओ कार्यालय का किया निरीक्षण

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए सोमवार को हुए चुनाव के तहत भारतीय वन सेवा के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी एवं पर्यवेक्षक आर के जैन ने मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कर व्यवस्थाएं जांची। साथ ही आरओ कार्यालय पहुंचकर चुनाव संबंधी जानकारी ली। जैन ने घाटोल, सेनावासा, बामनपाड़ा, गनोड़ा, गढ़ी के नवागांव, अरथूना के मंडेलापाड़ा, आंजना के मतदान केंद्रों का अवलोकन किया और मतदान प्रक्रिया देखी। इस दौरान कोरोना गाइड-लाइन की पालना को लेकर उपस्थित अधिकारियों, नर्सिंग कर्मचारियों से चर्चा की। कलेक्टर ने मतदान केंद्रों पर वोटिंग प्रक्रिया की जानकारी ली

कलेक्टर ने मतदान केंद्रों पर वोटिंग प्रक्रिया की जानकारी ली

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर अंकित कुमार सिंह और एसपी कावेंद्रसिंह सागर ने सोमवार को पंचायत समिति घाटोल, गढ़ी और अरथूना के मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण कर मतदान प्रक्रिया की जानकारी ली। कलेक्टर और एसपी ने चंदूजी का गढ़ा, सुंदनी, बड़लिया, भीमपुर, करणपुर, आसन, अगरपुरा, मोर, झालो का गढ़ा, गोपीनाथ का गढ़ा, जौलाना, सरेड़ी बड़ी, खोड़न, पाराहेड़ा, टिमुरवा, डकारकुंडी मतदान केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।

