संपत्ति प्रधान दावेदार:कराेड़पति कांता भील के पास 19.57 लाख की एसयूवी कार,बागीदौरा विधायक महेन्द्रजीत मालवीया के बेटे प्रेमप्रताप के पास 32 लाख की संपत्ति

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव की तस्वीर सोमवार को साफ हो गई। इसमें पूर्व विधायक, पूर्व प्रधान से लेकर नेताओं के परिवार और करीबियों ने दावेदारी जताई है। नामांकन के साथ संपत्ति का जो ब्योरा इन नेताओं ने प्रस्तुत किया है, उसके हिसाब से कई नेता करोड़पति तो कई लखपति हैं। पूर्व विधायक रही कांता भील ने अपने नामांकन पत्र में दिए संपत्ति के ब्याैरे में चल संपत्ति के रूप में 82 लाख 18 हजार 682 रुपए दर्शाई है। जिसमें 1 लाख रुपए ताे नकद बताए हैं। इसके अलावा एसबीआई जयपुर में 20 हजार, तलवाड़ा एसबीआई में 3.51 हजार, बीओबी तलवाड़ा के दाे खाताें में करीब 12 लाख रुपए और बैंक ऑफ

इंडिया में 1437 रुपए हाेना बताया। इसके अलावा वाहनाें की बात करें ताे उनके पास 19.57 लाख की एसयूवी कार, 15.80 लाख का टैंकर, 10 लाख की लागत का 20 ताेला साेना, डेढ़ लाख की चांदी है। इसके अलावा व्यापार में 18.43 लाख का निवेश बताया है। वहीं जहां अचल संपत्ति कुल 1 कराेड़ 59 लाख 5 हजार रुपए है। जिसमें आअवासीय, कृषि और वाणिज्यिक भूखंड हैं। उनका स्वयं का एक पेट्राेल पंप भी है।

पंचायत चुनाव : नेता के बेटा-बेटी, रिश्तेदार ही है प्रधान के दावेदार

प्रेमप्रताप मालवीया : वार्ड 15 आनंदपुरी
पंचायत समिति आनंदपुरी के वार्ड 15 से कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व मंत्री और बागीदौरा विधायक महेंद्रजीतसिंह मालवीया के बेटे प्रेमप्रताप मालवीया ने नामांकन भरा है। वे आनंदपुरी पंचायत समिति के उपप्रधान भी रह चुके हैं। प्रेमप्रताप के पास किसी तरह के जेवर नहीं है। नकद 60, 132 रुपए और बैंक में 608 रुपए बताए है। प्रेमप्रताप के नाम तीन दुपहिया वाहन है, जिनकी कीमत 2 लाख 48 हजार 612 रुपए है। अचल संपत्ति : 28 लाख 94 हजार रुपए है।

विजयसिंह खड़िया वार्ड-13 कुशलगढ़
पंचायत समिति कुशलगढ़ के वार्ड 13 से विधायक रमीला खड़िया के भतीजे विजयसिंह खड़िया ने नामांकन भरा है। विजय कुशलगढ़ में कांग्रेस से प्रधान पद के सबसे प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। यहां एसटी पुरुष सीट है। विजय के पास 11.65 लाख- नकद, बैंक खातों में जमा, जेवर, ट्रैक्टर, बोलेरो शामिल है। अचल संपत्ति में 29 लाख रुपए की कृषि भूमि और मकान है।

कानहींग रावत वार्ड 1 कुशलगढ़
पंचायत समिति कुशलगढ़ में भाजपा से प्रधान पद के दावेदार ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष कानहींग रावत ने वार्ड 2 से नामांकन भरा है। कानहींग पूर्व संसदीय सचिव भीमाभाई डामोर के करीबी माने जाते हैं। इन दोनों की वजह से ही कुशलगढ़ में पहली बार भाजपा का प्रधान बना था। नकद : 70 हजार, बैंक में 5.50 लाख रुपए अाैर वाहन: बोलेरा, डंपर और स्कूटी है। अचल संपत्ति 50 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की है।

शाश्वत गरासिया की संपत्ति, वार्ड-7 अरथूना, शैलेंद्र रोत को टिकट नहीं
पूर्व विधायक कांता भील के बेटा शाश्वत गरासिया ने सोमवार को पंचायत समिति अरथूना के वार्ड 7 से नामांकन भरा है। शाश्वत कांग्रेस से प्रधान पद के सबसे मजबूर दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता शैलेंद्र रोत को टिकट नहीं मिलने पर निर्दलीय फार्म भरा है। कांग्रेस से शंकर चरपोटा, भाजपा से भूरालाल डामोर, मणिलाल ताबियार ने भी नामांकन भरा है। ये सभी प्रधान पद के दावेदार हैं।

