स्टेट हाइवे नजरअंदाज:5 साल में बनानी थी 20 हजार किमी की सड़कें, 7 साल में 854 किमी सड़कें बनी

बांसवाड़ा9 घंटे पहले
  • आर्थिक तंगी बताकर बांसवाड़ा से गुजरने वाले 4 स्टेट हाइवे नजरअंदाज किए

प्रदेश की सरकार की आर्थिक तंगी के चलते कई विकास और निर्माण कार्य अटके हुए हैं। खासतौर पर सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग की ओर से सड़काें के निर्माण कार्य सालाें पुराने अधूरे पड़े हैं ताे कई स्वीकृति के बाद भी निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं हाे पाया है। कारण विभाग के पास राशि का अभाव। पिछली राज्य सरकार ने 2014-15 में 5 साल के भीतर प्रदेश में 20 हजार किमी सड़काें के निर्माण की घोषणा की थी।

लेकिन हकीकत में पिछले 7 साल में महज 854 किलोमीटर सड़काें काे ही पब्लिक प्राइवेट पार्टनरशिप के तहत विकसित की है। वर्तमान में जहां काेराेना महामारी में राज्य के काेष पर अतिरिक्त भार पड़ा है। जिसके चलते सरकार ने विधायक और सांसद काेष के फंड काे भी खर्च न कर उपयोग सिर्फ हैल्थ सेक्टर में करने का निर्णय लिया है, इस कारण अगले एक साल तक स्टेट हाइवे और अन्य दूसरी सड़काें के निर्माण की उम्मीद खत्म सी हाे गई है। प्रदेश में जाे 854. 189 किमी स्टेट हाइवे विकसित किए हैं, उसमें सबसे लंबा 195.800 किमी मार्ग नागौर मुकुंदगढ़ वाया डीडवाना सड़क है। वहीं दूसरी लंबी सड़क बाड़मेर से जालौर तक कि 148.087 किमी है। सरकार ने कुल 14 सड़काें काे ही विकसित किया है।

बांसवाड़ा की इन 4 सड़काें काे किया नजर अंदाज: इस घोषणा में बांसवाड़ा जिले के 4 स्टेट हाइवे हैं, जिन्हें पीपीपी माेड पर विकसित किया जाना था। राजस्थान ट्राइबल एरिया विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष गोपीराम अग्रवाल बताते हैं कि पालाेदा, गढ़ी, बागीदौरा कलिंजरा कुशलगढ़ से हाेते हुए मध्यप्रदेश की सीमा तक। छींच चौराहे से बागीदौरा आनंदपुरी और गुजरात सीमा तक, पाड़ला चौराहे से आंबापुरा मध्यप्रदेश सीमा तक और दानपुर जहांपुरा कानगढ़ से प्रतापगढ़ तक कि सड़क शामिल थी। एक ओर जहां बांसवाड़ा जनजाति क्षेत्र हैं, जहां आजादी के बाद से आज दिन तक रेल नहीं आ पाई है और बिजलीघरों के अभाव में आने वाले कई

सालाें तक इसकी संभावना नजर नहीं आती। ऐसे में सड़क मार्ग काे सुधारा या विकसित नहीं किया गया ताे क्षेत्र के विकास प्रभावित हाेंगे। खासतौर पर सिटी ऑफ हंड्रेड आइलैंड कहे जाने वाले बांसवाड़ा जिले में ट्रांसपोर्टेशन के अभाव में पर्यटकों काे भी नहीं जाेड़ा जा रहा है। पर्यटक डूंगरपुर अाैर उदयपुर से ही अपना रुख बदल देते हैं।

एनआईएफएफ से मिल सकता है सरकार काे फंड: अग्रवाल ने बताया कि एनअाईएफएफ-नेशनल इन्वेस्टमेंट एंड इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड ने पहली बार सड़काें में निवेश किया है। 31989 कराेड़ रुपए कर्नाटक अाैर तेलंगाना की सड़काें पर किया है। इस फंड में केंद्र सरकार अाैर कई विदेशी फंडों ने अपनी पूंजी लगाई है। जिसका मकसद देश में इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर काे विकसित करना है।

अग्रवाल ने इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री काे पत्र लिखा है कि राज्य सरकार की आमदनी से अधिक 106 प्रतिशत राशि ताे वेतन, भत्ते, पेंशन,ऋण ब्याज पर ही खर्च हाे रहे हैं। एेसे में सरकार काे एनअाईएफएफ से निवेश कराना चाहिए। जिस निवेश काे न सिर्फ टीएसपी क्षेत्र बल्कि प्रदेश के लिए भी उपयोग में लिया जा सकता है।

