साेशलिस्ट पार्टी:तलवाड़ा से बांसवाड़ा पहुंचने में लग गए 55 साल 40 साल तक रहा साेशलिस्ट पार्टी से जनता दल तक का वर्चस्व

बांसवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
पंचायत समिति बांसवाड़ा लेकिन 55 सालाें तक मुख्यालय तलवाड़ा रहा। सुनने में अजीब जरूर लगता है, लेकिन यह एक जीवंत उदाहरण है, सभी काे साथ लेकर चलने व संतुष्ट करने का। यह दाैर था अाजादी के बाद एकीकरण का। जब रियासाताें का विलीनकरण हाे रहा था, सभी क्षेत्राें काे कुछ न कुछ महत्व देकर वहां का स्वाभिमान बनाए रखने का।

वागड़ के इतिहास पुरुष रहे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरिदेव जाेशी ने अपने विश्वसनीय व प्रमुख सलाहकार रहे तलवाड़ा के नटवरलाल त्रिवेदी व डायालाल उपाध्याय की सलाह पर इस निर्णय काे कायम रखा। उस समय यह पूरा क्षेत्र मामा बालेश्वर दयाल की पुरानी साेशलिस्ट पार्टी के प्रभाव में था, जाे कि बाद में बदलते हुए जनता दल तक पहुंची। पंचायत समिति, बांसवाड़ा का गठन वर्ष 1961 में हुआ। उस समय पंचायत समिति

बांसवाड़ा का संपूर्ण क्षेत्र एक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बराबर हुआ करता था। एक तरफ मध्य प्रदेश सीमा से सटी ग्राम पंचायत महेशपुरा व सुरवानिया ताे दूसरी ओर, उदयपुर मार्ग पर बड़गांव- चिड़ियावासा तक तथा तीसरी ओर तलवाड़ा से आगे कुहाला तक।

केशवचंद्र सिर्फ पांच दिन प्रधान रहे, जिला परिषद का चुनाव लड़ा, माेगजी काे प्रधान बनवाया

पहले प्रधान कांग्रेस के भूपेंद्रनाथ पुराेहित बने। इसके बाद करीब चालीस सालाें तक इस पंचायत समिति में जनता दल का दबदबा रहा। केशवचंद्र भ्राता, कमजी भाई, हकरू भाई व माेगजी भाई लगातार यहां प्रधान रहे। सबसे कम समय केवल पांच दिनाें के लिए केशवचंद्र भ्राता पंचायत समिति बांसवाड़ा के प्रधान रहे। उन्हाेंने जिला परिषद का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए यह पद छाेड़ दिया और अपनी पार्टी के माेगजी भाई काे प्रधान

बनवाया। सन 1977 में देश में इमरजेंसी लगी ताे यहां प्रधान की जगह प्रशासक लगा दिया गया। पांच साल बाद चुनाव हुए ताे यह सीट कांग्रेस के खाते में अाई। कांग्रेस के नटवरलाल त्रिवेदी प्रधान बने। वे करीब साढ़े पांच सालाेंं तक प्रधान रहे। इसके बाद एक बार पुन: इस सीट पर जनता दल ने कब्जा कर लिया। जनता दल के माेतीलाल चरपाेटा लगातार दस सालाें तक यहां प्रधान रहे। इसके बाद जनता दल बिखरता रहा व उसका

प्रभुत्व खत्म हाे गया। 2005 में कांग्रेस की सुनिता माल प्रधान बनी, जाे लगातार दस सालाें तक इस पद पर काबिज रही। पिछले पंचायत चुनावाें में बांसवाड़ा से टूट कर तलवाड़ा नई पंचायत समिति बनी। पहली बार यह पंचायत समिति जिला मुख्यालय पर पंहुची ताे प्रधान पद पर भी इसका असर देखने काे मिला। भाजपा ने पहली बार पंचायत समिति बांसवाड़ा पर अपना प्रधान बिठाने में सफलता हासिल की। भाजपा के दूधालाल मईड़ा प्रधान बने।

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने वाले ही गायब हाे गए, ड्राइवर की लोकेशन पता हाेने से बिगड़ा खेल : पंचायत समिति बांसवाड़ा की पहली महिला प्रधान सुनीता माल थी। 2005 में वह कांग्रेस टिकट पर प्रधान बनी थी। इसके बाद पुन: प्रधान चुनी गई। उस बोर्ड में कांग्रेस के 14 व भाजपा के 13 पंचायत समिति सदस्य थे। उनके पहले कार्यकाल में कांग्रेस के ही कुछ पंचायत समिति सदस्य बागी हाे गए।

उन्होंने भाजपा से हाथ मिला लिया। प्रधान सुनीता के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ले अाए। भाजपा के साथ ही कांग्रेस के बागी सदस्य बाड़ाबंदी के लिए जिले से बाहर निकल गए। प्रदेश में सरकार कांग्रेस की थी। महेंद्रजीत सिंह मालविया ने कमान संभाली। प्रधान के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर मतदान के लिए डेढ़ माह का समय ले लिया।

इसके बाद बागियों की तलाश शुरू हुई, लेकिन सभी के मोबाइल बंद थे। लोकेशन का पता नहीं चल रहा था। जिस गाड़ी में बागी गए थे, उसका पता लगाते हुए ड्राइवर तक संपर्क बना लिया। उससे लोकेशन पता की अाैर बागियों काे कब्जे में लेकर बांसवाड़ा ले अाए। वहीं विपक्षी खेमे में भी सेंध लगा ली। उनके भी छह सदस्यों काे मैनेज कर लिया। सदस्यों का बहुमत खाेते ही अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने वाले भाजपा के सदस्य ही मतदान के लिए नहीं पहंुचे।

