नामांकन:पंचायत समिति सदस्य के 219 वार्डों में 753 प्रत्याशियोंं ने भरे नामांकन

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  •

जिले की 11 पंचायत समितियों के 219 वार्डों में चार चरणों में होने चुनाव में इस बार रोचक मुकाबले होंगे। पंचायत समिति सदस्य और उसके बाद प्रधान बनने के लिए प्रत्येक पंचायत समिति कांग्रेस और भाजपा से दो-दो तीन-तीन प्रधान पद के दावेदारों ने नामांकन किया है।

1. बांसवाड़ा : पंचायत समिति के 23 वार्डों के लिए 58 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। यहां के वार्ड 16 से कांग्रेस में दो बार प्रधान रह चुकी सुनीता माल ने नामांकन भरा है। फिलहाल कांग्रेस में प्रधान पद की सबसे मजबूत दावेदार वही मानी जा रही है। वहीं भाजपा से इस बार मुकेश रावत प्रधान पद के दावेदारों में सबसे आगे हैं। 2. आनंदपुरी : पंचायत समिति आनंदपुरी के 25 वार्डों के लिए 80 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। वार्ड 15 से कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व मंत्री और बागीदौरा विधायक महेंद्रजीतसिंह मालवीया के बेटे प्रेमप्रताप मालवीया ने नामांकन भरा है। आनंदपुरी पंचायत समिति के उपप्रधान भी रह चुके हैं। 3. कुशलगढ़ : पंचायत समिति कुशलगढ़ के 17 वार्डों के लिए 47 उम्मीदवारो ने नामांकन भरा है। वार्ड 13 से विधायक रमीला खड़िया के भतीजे विजयसिंह खड़िया ने नामांकन भरा है। विजय कुशलगढ़ में कांग्रेस से प्रधान पद के सबसे प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। यहां एसटी पुरुष सीट है। भाजपा से प्रधान पद के दावेदार ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष कानहींग रावत ने वार्ड 2 से नामांकन भरा है। कानहींग पूर्व संसदीय सचिव भीमाभाई डामोर के करीबी माने जाते हैं। इन दोनों की वजह से ही कुशलगढ़ में पहली बार भाजपा का प्रधान बना था। 4. अरथूना : पंचायत समिति अरथूना में 17 वार्डों के लिए 78 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। पूर्व विधायक कांता भील के बेटा शाश्वत गरासिया ने पंचायत समिति अरथूना के वार्ड 7 से नामांकन भरा है। शाश्वत कांग्रेस से प्रधान पद के सबसे मजबूर दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। वहीं भाजपा से मणीलाल ताबियार और भूरालाल डामोर प्रधान पद के दावेदार है। 5. घाटोल : पंचायत समिति घाटोल में 27 वार्डों के लिए 105 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। इस बार चुनाव रोचक होने वाला है। यहां प्रधान बनने के लिए पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर निनामा की पत्नी व पुत्रवुधु, विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा की पत्नी ने भी नामांकन भरा है। कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान जीवणी देवी ने भी आवेदन किया है। 6. गढ़ी : पंचायत समिति गढ़ी में 25 वार्डों के लिए 67 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। इस बार मुकाबला रोचक होने वाला है। यहां पर कांग्रेस से पूर्व विधायक कांता भील ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वे पहले चुनाव में भी यहां से पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन किया था, लेकिन चुनाव हार गई थी। वहीं भाजपा से इस बार विधायक कैलाश मीणा की पुत्रवधु प्रधान पद की सबसे प्रबल दावेदार मानी जा रही है। 7. सज्जनगढ़ : पंचायत समिति सज्जनगढ़ में 17 वार्ड हैं। जहां 67 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरा है। भाजपा ने यहां वार्ड 12 से एबीवीपी के दीपसिंह वसुनिया और कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान मोती भूरिया ने 4 और रामचंद्र डिंडोर ने वार्ड 3 से दावेदारी जताई है। 8. छोटी सरवन-पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डों के लिए 77 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा है। कांग्रेस से निशा कटारा, इंदिरा और भाजपा से ललितादेवी प्रधान पद की दावेदार है। 9. गांगड़तलाई : पंचायत समिति गांगड़तलाई के 17 वार्डों के लिए 80 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा है। यहां कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान सुभाष तंबोलिया की मां विसलीदेवी, बागीदौरा की पूर्व प्रधान शांता गरासिया, भाजपा से कुसुमलता और माया प्रधान पद की दावेदार मानी जा रही है। 10. तलवाड़ा : पंचायत समिति तलवाड़ा के 17 वार्डों के लिए 47 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा है। यहां कांग्रेस से पूर्व प्रधान प्रज्ञा, भाजपा से निर्मला मकवाना, शकुंतला प्रधान पद की प्रमुख दावेदार मानी जा रही है। 11. बागीदौरा : पंचायत समिति बागीदौरा के 19 वार्डों के लिए 51 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। यहां कांग्रेस भाजपा दोनों दलों ने किसी ऐसे चेहरे का नाम प्रधान पद के लिए आगे नहीं किया है। ऐसे में चुनाव परिणाम के बाद ही यहां पत्ते खोले जाएंगे।

