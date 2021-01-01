पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:पहले चरण की कोविशील्ड महिलाओं के नाम 7661 महिला+2858 पुरुष= 10519

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • भ्रम में नहीं आई महिला हैल्थ वर्कर्स, 72.83% टीकाकरण
  • अब अगले तीन दिन टीकाकरण नहीं हाेगा

हमारे जिले में वैक्सीनेशन अच्छी स्थिति में है। 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए टीकाकरण के 10 दिनाें में 14347 काे वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य मिला था। इसके मुकाबले 10519 यानी 73.32 प्रतिशत स्वास्थकर्मियाें ने वैक्सीन लगाई है। टीकाकरण अभियान काे सफल बनाने में महिला स्वास्थकर्मियाें की बड़ी भूमिका रही है। 10519 में से 7661 यानी 72.83 फीसदी महिलाओं ने टीके लगवाए हैं। 2858 के आंकड़ाें के साथ पुरुषाें का प्रतिशत 27.17 फीसदी है।

पहले चरण में 29 जनवरी तक 4420 पुरुष स्वास्थकर्मी और 9927 महिला स्वास्थकर्मियाें काे टीके लगाने का लक्ष्य था। इस टारगेट की तुलना में वैक्सीनेशन की बात करें ताे महिलाओं का सफलता प्रतिशत 77.17 तथा पुरुषाें का 64.66 प्रतिशत रहा। शुक्रवार काे वैक्सीनेशन के 10वें दिन 2314 काे टीका लगाना था, लेकिन 1227 ही लाभार्थी पहुंचे।

अब अगले तीन दिन पाेलियाे और आयुष्मान भारत योजना के शुभारंभ के कारण काेराेना वैक्सीन का टीका नहीं लगाया जाएगा। कई जिलों में वैक्सीनेशन का पहला चरण खत्म हाे चुका है, लेकिन बांसवाड़ा में इसके बारे में काेई अधिकारिक जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

आरसीएचओ डाॅ. नरेंद्र काेहली ने बताया कि दूसरे चरण के संबंध में अभी काेई निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं। अधिकांश छूटे हुए हैल्थ वर्कर्स में काेई एएनसी ताे काेई पीएनसी वाला है। इसके अलावा कई बीमार भी हैं, जिन्हें टीका नहीं लगाया जा सकता। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दूसरे चरण की तैयारियां जरूर शुरू कर दी गई हैं। जिसमें काेराेना महामारी में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स काे जाेड़ा जाएगा। इसमें प्रशासनिक विभाग, पुलिस, स्वायत्त शासन विभाग, राजस्व एवं पंचायतीराज विभाग के अग्रिम पंक्ति के कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। इनके अलावा मीडियाकर्मी भी शामिल हाेंगे।

दूसरा चरण... सभी विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स काे लगेगा टीका
गाइडलाइन के अनुसार प्रथम चरण में चिकित्सा विभाग, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के स्वास्थ्य मित्राें को कोविड वैक्सीनेशन लगाया जा रहा है। वहीं दूसरे चरण में प्रशासनिक विभाग, पुलिस विभाग, स्वायत्त शासन विभाग, राजस्व एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के अग्रिम पंक्ति कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा।

तीसरे चरण में 50 वर्ष से ऊपर उम्र वर्ग के व्यक्तियों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर कोविड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया जाएगा। वहीं चौथे चरण में 50 वर्ष से नीचे उम्र वर्ग के गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों को कोविड वैक्सीन का टीका लगाया जाएगा। टीकाकरण के लिए वेक्सीनेटर का चिन्हीकरण कर लिया गया है। इन चार चरणों के पूरा होने के बाद आमजन को वैक्सीनेशन कब होगा, इस बारे में अभी फिलहाल कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं आई है।

पहले चरण की काेविशिल्ड के 3816 डाेज अब भी शेष
जिले में वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण के लिए काेविशिल्ड वैक्सीन के कुल 14 हजार 380 डाेज मिले थे। जिसमें अब तक 10519 हैल्थ वर्कर्स काे टीकाकरण हाेने के कारण अब स्टोरेज में 3816 डोज शेष हैं। कुछ डोज वाइल खुल जाने के कारण बिगड़े हैं। सरकार के आदेश हैं कि जिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद भी वैक्सीनेशन नहीं लगवाया है उनके नाम लिस्ट से हटा दिए जाए। एक बार नाम हटने के बाद यह हेल्थ वर्कर्स सरकारी कोटे में मुफ्त वैक्सीन नहीं लगवा सकेंगे। इनको स्वयं के खर्चे से वैक्सीन खरीदकर लगवानी पड़ेगी।

