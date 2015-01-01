पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:छोटा डूंगरा स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के डॉक्टर समेत 9 संक्रमित

जिले में सोमवार को आई जांच रिपोर्ट में छोटा डूंगरा सीएचसी के डॉक्टर समेत 9 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसमें छोटा डूंगरा सीएचसी के 26 वर्षीय डॉक्टर, तलवाड़ा में 35 साल का युवक, कुशलगढ़ के 82 और 61 साल के बुजुर्ग, 51 साल के अधेड़, बांसवाड़ा के आजाद चौक का 53 वर्षीय अधेड़, राजतालाब क्षेत्र की 52 साल की महिला, नया बसस्टैंड के 45 वर्षीय युवक ओर अक्षरधाम कॉलोनी का 19 वर्षीय युवक काेरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। एमजी अस्पताल की लैब से सोमवार को 199 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आई, इसमें 9 पॉजिटिव, 162 निगेटिव हैं। 21 पेंडिंग और 7 रिपीट सैंपल की रिपोर्ट मंगलवार को आएगी। जिले में अब तक कुल 2033 कोरोना मरीज हो चुके हैं।

