एनडीपीएस एक्ट:9.5 किलाे अफीम की तस्करी के आराेपी काे दस साल कठाेर कैद

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • दस साल पहले कलिंजरा पुलिस की नाकाबंदी ताेड़कर भागा था आराेपी, पुलिस ने ढाई किमी पीछाकर पकड़ा था, जब्त बाइक में छिपाई थी अफीम

9.5 किलाे अफीम की तस्करी के साढ़े 9 साल पुराने प्रकरण में जिला एवं सेशन काेर्ट ने दाेषी प्रतापगढ़ के हमजाखेड़ी झाझली निवासी सूरजमल मीणा काे 10 साल की कठाेर कैद की सजा सुना। काेर्ट ने दाेषी पर 1 लाख के जुर्माने से भी दंडित किया। प्रकरण कलिंजरा क्षेत्र में साल 14 अप्रैल, 2011 का है। शराब तस्करी की सूचना पर पुलिस ने शक्करवाड़ा में नाकाबंदी की थी। एएसआई बाबूलाल टीम के साथ तैनात थे। रात 12:30 बजे का वक्त था। इसी दाैरान एक बाइक सवार आया।

पुलिस दल काे देखकर वह नाकाबंदी ताेड़कर भागा। इस पर पुलिस ने करीब ढाई किलाेमीटर तक पीछा किया। दाहाेद राेड पर झुमकी पुलिया के आगे संदिग्ध ने बाइक राेक दी और झाड़ियाें में चला गया। इस पर पुलिस ने काफी तलाशा लेकिन हत्थे नहीं चढ़ा। बाद में बाइक की तलाशी लेने पर आसमानी रंग का बैग मिला। जिसमें 9 किलाे 500 ग्राम अफीम के सूखेे डाेडे मिले।

पुलिस ने माैके पर मिली बाइक के आधार पर जब पड़ताल की ताे पता चला कि बाइक प्रतापगढ़ के झाझली निवासी सूरजमल मीणा की थी। जिस पर पुलिस ने सूरजमल काे गिरफ्तार पूछताछ की ताे उसने अफीम तस्करी करना कबूल लिया। प्रकरण की पूरी जांच में आराेपी सूरजमल के खिलाफ पुलिस ने धारा 8/5, 8/25 एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत आराेप प्रमाणित मानते हुए काेर्ट में चार्जशीट पेश की।

दाैराने अन्वीक्षा अभियाेजन पक्ष की ओर से 14 गवाह और 16 दस्तावेज पेश किए गए। विशिष्ठ लाेक अभियाेजक गिरीश डांगर ने बताया कि काेर्ट ने पत्रावलियाें के अवलाेकन और माैजूदा साक्ष्यों के आधार पर सूरजमल काे धारा 8/15, स्वापक औषधी एवं मन:प्रभावी पदार्थ अधिनियम, 1985 के तहत दाेषी माना।

जिस पर सूरजमल काे 10 साल की कठाैर कैद और 1 लाख रुपए का जुर्माने से दंडित किया। जुर्माना राशि जमा नहीं कराने की स्थिति में आराेपी का एक वर्ष का अतिरिक्त कठाेर कारावास की सजा और भुगतेगा।

