पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गुहार:पूछताछ के नाम पर थाने बुलाकर परेशान करने का आरोप, एसपी को दिया परिवाद

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • थाने के 3 जवान आए दिन पूछताछ के नाम पर बुलाकर परेशान करते हैं

कुमजी का पारड़ा निवासी भावेश पुत्र धानू निनामा ने एसपी को परिवाद सौंपकर गढ़ी थाने के तीन पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई है। इसमें बताया कि थाने के 3 जवान आए दिन पूछताछ के नाम पर बुलाकर परेशान करते हैं।

भावेश ने बताया कि उसके छाेटे भाई राेनक ने 15 जून काे लिखित में रिपोर्ट दी थी कि अभियुक्त गढ़ी थाना कांस्टेबल दीपक शर्मा, कांस्टेबल महेंद्रसिंह, कुमजी का पारड़ा निवासी कमल सिंह अाैर पुष्पेंद्र पुत्र गुलाबसिंह आए दिन झूठे आरोप लगाकर थाने में पूछताछ के नाम पर बुलाकर हैरान परेशान करते हैं।

झूठे मुकदमों में अभियुक्त प्रार्थी और उसके परिजनों काे फंसाने का काम कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में इस मामले में निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की गई थी। लेकिन एसपी द्वारा उच्च अधिकारी से जांच नहीं करवाने की वजह से पुलिस थाना गढ़ी के पुलिस अधिकारी दाे अन्य अभियुक्तों के साथ मिलकर फंसाने की कोशिशें कर रहे हैं।

